Ben Askren’s Wife Amy Issues Handwritten Message After Community Support for $2M Lung Transplant

May 2025 saw a near tragedy unfold when Olympic wrestler and former UFC star Ben Askren faced a severe health crisis. The two-time NCAA wrestling champion was hospitalized with a sudden and critical case of pneumonia. Things were only made worse by a staph infection, as his condition deteriorated rapidly in the following days. He was put on a ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) to survive. But better news followed!

Come June 30, 2025, Askren underwent a life-saving double lung transplant, costing $2 million, after being in a coma for weeks, where he even clinically died four times. However, the good news wasn’t good enough—after spending 59 days in the hospital, losing 50 pounds, he had to relearn how to walk. The 41-year-old was released from the hospital on July 22, but had to be readmitted due to a chest infection and was later released on August 13. Days later, his wife, Amy, has taken to Instagram to share a handwritten message for both her and Ben’s supporters.

“I’ve been praying to find a way to properly thank everyone and show our appreciation to the people who have been helping us,” Amy shared, posting a picture of the message on her Instagram story. Unsure whether her words would be enough to convey her gratitude, she added, “So many prayers from all over the world… Each prayer gave me peace that surpasses understanding.” Listing everything she had received—from texts and emails to gifts, financial support, and more—Amy wrote, “Each act has been overwhelmingly appreciated.”

However, she acknowledged that the road to recovery for Ben Askren remains long, as “protecting the precious gift of new lungs means life won’t ever look the same.” Still, Amy expressed gratitude for their current situation, as Ben is alive and they are home together. “I feel like we are finally coming up for air and realizing what we just came through.” She noted that she never could have overcome the incident without the “amazing community we have, the incredibly medical caretakers, and prayers.”

Amy said the journey has humbled her, but she also feels rewarded. “I’ve learned a lot about how to love others well. And miracles have come out of this, and I can only be thankful. We love you guys. Amy.” Regardless, Ben Askren’s time in a coma seems to have started affecting his life.

Ben Askren reveals a lack of memory, as he was forced to walk back the Patchy Mix prediction

The 41-year-old has been slowly catching up to the current world after his double lung transplant and time in a coma. Now back home, Askren reacted to Patchy Mix being booked to face KSW bantamweight champion Jakub Wiklasz at UFC 320 on October 4. “Patchy is really good! Wouldn’t be surprised to see him make a title run in the 1st year,” Askren tweeted.

However, he later realized that time didn’t stop when he was in a coma, and Mix had already lost his UFC debut to Mario Bautista. “lol s–t I was unconscious on June 7 and didn’t realize that fighters happened,” he admitted, adding, “That’s not a joke, it’s real life. I have no recollection of anything from May 28-July 2.”

As Ben Askren recovers from the most difficult part of his life, his wife Amy Askren seems grateful for all the support she and her husband received. Hopefully, things will only get better for the couple from here on out. What did you make of Amy’s message?