Ben Askren’s Wife Pens Down Handwritten Note Thanking Jake Paul, Dana White & Fans After $2M+ Surgery

After months of setbacks, surgeries, and tense hospital stays, Ben Askren’s recovery has finally taken a positive turn. The former UFC fighter, who spent weeks in a coma following a double lung transplant, is now moving forward, something his wife, Amy Askren, had been openly praying for.

In the U.S., such life-saving procedures come with staggering costs, and unfortunately, Askren’s health insurance did not cover the $2 million worth-transplant. However, thanks to an overwhelming outpouring of support from fans worldwide and generous financial contributions from figures like Jake Paul and Dana White, the Askren family managed to cover the expenses. And now that Ben Askren is finally out of the hospital, Amy has sent a handwritten message to the fans and supporters who stood by them throughout the ordeal.

Ben Askren’s wife shares a heartfelt list of gratitude

Just hours ago on her Instagram story, Amy Askren shared a handwritten note expressing deep gratitude to everyone who supported the family during Ben Askren’s health battle. In her message, she admitted that finding words to properly thank people felt almost impossible, writing: “To every person who has been there for us, I have been praying to find a way to properly thank everyone and show our appreciation to the people who have been helping us, but I am not sure it could even be adequate.” She acknowledged the countless prayers sent from all over the world, even from hospital chapels and beside hospital beds, that gave her strength and peace.

Though Amy did not specifically mention Jake Paul’s $500K donation, Dana White’s assistance, Culver’s pledge of 25% of sales, or even the more than $16K raised through Ben Askren’s GoFundMe, she made sure to acknowledge the collective support as a whole.

Amy went on to recognize the different ways in which friends, family, and strangers offered support. She listed the acts that made a difference, noting: “Text emails, comments, rides, meals, gifts, cleaning, laundry, financial support, visits, wedding, fundraisers, hospital room, massages, packages, play dates, quilts, DoorDash, flowers, medical help, each act has been overwhelmingly appreciated.” While acknowledging the long road ahead in protecting Ben’s new lungs, she emphasized the relief of finally being together again, adding, “But Ben is alive, and we are finally home and together.”

Reflecting on the journey, Amy further admitted how humbling it has been to rely on so much help, but also how rewarding it has felt to witness such love and kindness. “I feel like we are finally coming up for air and realising what we just came through. I could never have made it in one piece without this amazing community we have, the incredible medical caretakers, and prayers,” she wrote. She closed by sharing what the experience has taught her: the importance of loving others well, the miracles that emerged from hardship, and her heartfelt gratitude, ending with, “Love you guys, Amy.”

Now, Ben Askren is finally home from the hospital, and his wife couldn’t be happier. Still, the question is, how strong is he now, and is he truly good to go?

Ben Askren’s road to recovery leaves no room for mistakes

Just days ago, “Funky” was readmitted to the hospital after doctors discovered an infection near his chest tube. Now, it seems those prayers have been answered. In his latest Instagram post, a smiling Ben Askren shared a selfie from the passenger seat with the caption, “Escaped again, hopefully this time it sticks!!” It marked his second time leaving the hospital since undergoing the transplant, and he expressed hope that this would be the beginning of a longer stretch at home.

While the update is a reason for celebration, doctors continue to approach his case with caution. Dr. Kirlos Haroun of Johns Hopkins Hospital told Uncrowned, “I would be cautious about him even entering a gym, let alone rolling and wrestling, just because of the infection risk. A skin abrasion can lead to a severe reinfection that can be life-threatening.” With that in mind, the 41-year-old must be extremely careful with his body and lifestyle to avoid another setback.

Hopefully, Ben Askren can now carry that fight beyond hospital walls for good, without further relapses. Of course, the risk of complications still lingers, but one certainty remains: his unwavering faith in the Almighty. Why? Because now, he has experienced “the other side.”