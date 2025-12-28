Ben Askren Shares Outrage as YouTuber Nick Shirley Alleges Multi-Billion Dollar Minnesota Fraud

There are times when internet outrage does not feel manufactured; it spreads not because it is catchy, but because it strikes a chord with people. That’s what happened as a long YouTube video about potential fraud in Minnesota’s childcare system spread on social media. It wasn’t spectacular editing or thumbnails that helped it move forward, but the enormity of what was being claimed.

The situation looked more serious when a recognizable MMA voice reacted to it. Ben Askren, who is normally reserved about politics and public controversies, did not hedge or soften his statement. He saw the footage, absorbed the claims, and reacted with visible anger.

Ben Askren reacts to Nick Shirley’s Minnesota fraud allegations

The spark came from YouTuber Nick Shirley, who posted an investigation alleging major misuse of public funds tied to Minnesota’s Child Care Assistance Program. Taking to his X account, the independent journalist uploaded a full 42 minutes of his crew and him exposing the Minnesota fraud, in what he calls his “most important work yet.”

He wrote, “We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable.” He followed it with a blunt reminder: “We ALL work way too hard and pay too much in taxes for this to be happening, the fraud must be stopped.”

In the clip, the YouTuber can be seen visiting several daycare locations that appear closed or inactive despite allegedly getting substantial amounts of government reimbursements. His accusations are supported visually by dark windows, vacant parking lots, misspelled signage, and the absence of workers or kids.

In one of the most shared clips online, a facility called the “Quality Learning Center” is shown with the word “Learing” misspelled on its sign, filmed midday on a weekday with little activity. Seeing all this surely disturbed Ben Askren, who made sure to amplify the reach of this massive exposé.

Retweeting Shirley’s post, the former UFC title challenger wrote, “This video is appalling and infuriating. Way too much fraud costing the tax payers many millions(prob billions)!”

To be clear, the claims have not yet been confirmed by authorities, and no charges have been announced against the daycares mentioned. Critics have warned that online investigations alone may not constitute proof. But that did not stop the constant call for action. Elon Musk, a name often seen circling in MMA conversations due to his friendship with Joe Rogan, joined the conversation and demanded the prosecution of Tim Walz.

Elon Musk joins Askren for instant call to action

The reaction did not end with shock or anger. When the allegations moved into the political realm, the tone intensified. What began as an online investigation swiftly turned into a call for responsibility, with public figures taking the matter well beyond social media. Ben Askren’s response now reads less like commentary and more like a signal that the conversation wasn’t going away.

Elon Musk was the one who poured fuel on it. In response to the same material, he openly referred to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as a “crook” and called for his prosecution. His language was sharp and impatient, reflecting Musk’s recent stance as a critic of government waste. Taking to his very own X, he wrote, “Tim Walz is a crook,” followed by, “”Prosecute @GovTimWalz.”

With his involvement, the argument switched from challenging the claims to determining who would be held accountable if they proved true. What made Musk’s intervention resonate was timing. Federal prosecutors had already labeled Minnesota welfare fraud as “industrial-scale,” adding weight to Elon Musk’s claims.

And while Walz denied wrongdoing and described the situation as being politically driven, the narrative had already widened. With personalities like Ben Askren and Elon Musk amplifying public dissatisfaction, the issue moved beyond spreadsheets and empty buildings. It became a question of oversight, trust, and whether anyone in power would be held accountable for what may have been allowed to happen.