Ben Askren Slips Into Tough Talk With Wife Amy After Second Hospitalization Update

Ben Askren‘s medical issues have not yet been resolved. After getting hospitalized for almost a couple of months and getting a double-lung transplant, the former UFC fighter is back in the hospital bed after doctors found out about some kind of infection in his first checkup post-medical discharge. Despite the troubling phase that he and his family are going through, Askren remains undeterred and shared an important message for his fans, followers, and especially, his wrestling students.

After almost losing his life, Ben Askren survived the worst phase of his life, although things aren’t over yet. He mentioned having a conversation with his wife, Amy, who understandably felt bad for her former UFC fighter husband, since he’s currently in a crippling state. But given that the other “option” was death, ‘Funky’ emphasized the importance of being “grateful” for the things we have in life since he is still alive.

“My wife keeps asking me, ‘Man, are you, you know, are you sad because you have all these restrictions on your life? Are you, you know, are you depressed about it?’ And it’s like, well, my other option was I die. So I’m grateful for the opportunity to live and be here still,” Ben Askren stated in an Instagram video. He claims his students also go through a period of doubt and dread whenever there’s a competition coming up. But they need not worry because the MMA veteran has a solution for them.

It’s all about seeing things with a positive outlook. So in the case of his wrestling students, he wants everyone to take each and every competition as an avenue to showcase their passion, and not approach them as something that they have to do, much like academics. It’s about being grateful, as we’ve mentioned already, as it helps ease the mind and increase focus.

“In wrestling, I talked to my wrestlers about this also, is that, you know, a lot of them get scared around big competition, right? And then negative things are going to happen. But it’s like, well, you guys earned this. You should be grateful for the opportunity,” Ben Askren added. “Another way to look at this is obstacle versus opportunity or obligation versus opportunity. And so it’s like, ‘Oh, man, I got to go to practice today. ‘ Or, ‘Yes, I get to go to practice today and get better. This is my opportunity.'”



Well, Ben Askren’s positivity appears to be infectious, since he has established a great rapport not only with his students but also with their parents. In fact, one of his students’ parents sent him a heartwarming message as he battles his medical issue.

Ben Askren received a message of support from a student’s mother

Although Ben Askren has been bedridden, his wrestling school and its branches are operating in full swing. The former UFC fighter is also known to hold summer camps for his students, and it happened this year, too. But this year’s camp saw one of the parents, Tanya Weltzin, mother of Askren’s student, Nathan, share a get-well-soon message for the welterweight veteran.

“Askren Summer Camp at UW Parkside for the week! [Nathan Weltzin] work hard, learn new skills, grow stronger, and have a little fun along the way! Proud of you. He will be missing you, Coach [Ben Askren], rest up and continue to heal,” the student’s mother wrote on Instagram. Well, the whole MMA community is hoping that the former UFC fighter gets back to good health.

Well, we don’t have any updates on how long Ben Askren will be in the hospital this time, but there’s nothing to worry about since he’s in a conscious state as opposed to being unconscious and not remembering what happened the last time. We’ll have to wait and see how things pan out for ‘Funky’ in the days to come. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.