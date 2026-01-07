Ben Askren Triggers Fan Backlash After Questioning Nate Diaz UFC Legacy: “What’s Ben’s Record?”

The line was blunt. Maybe too blunt. And once it hit the timeline, there was no walking it back. When Ben Askren casually dismissed Nate Diaz as “average,” he didn’t just question a résumé, he poked one of the most loyal fanbases in MMA. This wasn’t a hot take wrapped in nuance. It was cold, statistical, and intentionally provocative. And the Diaz Army reacted exactly how you’d expect.

Askren made the comments while speaking on Daniel Cormier’s YouTube channel, openly admitting he knew backlash was coming. “Please don’t post this clip,” he joked. It was posted anyway. And from there, things escalated fast.

‘Funky’s core argument was simple, “Nate Diaz, I don’t even think he’s that good, but he has convinced people he’s good at fighting somehow, some way…. He was average. His record is 21-13. That’s not that great.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cormier initially pushed back, suggesting Diaz was one of the best in his prime. But even DC eventually conceded the math. And yet, twisting numbers has never been how fans remember Nate Diaz. Because the Stockton legend’s legacy isn’t built on titles, it’s built on moments, chaos, and endurance. On walking forward, when many others would have faded.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 279-Diaz vs Ferguson, Sep 10, 2022 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nate Diaz red gloves fights Tony Ferguson blue gloves during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports, 10.09.2022 21:24:35, 19026586, T-Mobile Arena, NPStrans, Tony Ferguson, Nate Diaz, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexCamporealex 19026586

He won The Ultimate Fighter 5. He challenged for the lightweight belt in 2012 against Benson Henderson. He owns 16 post-fight bonuses, third-most in UFC history. That doesn’t scream “average” to a fanbase raised on his blood-and-guts fights. Askren, of course, wasn’t arguing excitement. He was arguing for elite status. And that distinction is where the debate caught fire. Was Nate Diaz elite? Or was he simply unforgettable? Fans didn’t wait long to answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans defend Nate Diaz as Ben Askren comes under fire for his remarks

One fan wrote, “But what’s Ben’s record in the UFC?” That response wasn’t subtle. It reframed the conversation instantly. Ben Askren’s own UFC run, a controversial win over Robbie Lawler followed by brutal losses to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia, became ammunition. To many fans, résumé critiques feel hollow when they come from someone whose UFC career ended almost as soon as it began.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Another fan pointed out, “Nick was always the more talented brother.” This take taps into long-standing Diaz lore. Nick’s Strikeforce title run and sharper boxing often earn him the ‘better brother’ label. But fans making this point weren’t necessarily agreeing with Askren; they were shifting the debate. Nate may not have been elite, but his durability, longevity, and moments still mattered.

Someone else pushed back with, “Nah above average for sure, just not elite. Nate has some quality wins. Finishing prime Conor off the couch is a statement.” This might be the most balanced reaction of all. Diaz’s submission of Conor McGregor in 2016 wasn’t a fluke in fans’ eyes, it was an upset that reshaped the sport. Elite or not, the Stockton native beat elite fighters on elite nights.

One fan claimed, “Nate is exciting to watch, most of his wins are by stoppage. 21 wins, 17 finishes.” Here’s the disconnect Askren may have underestimated. Fans don’t rank greatness solely by win-loss columns. They rank it by violence, risk, and replay value. Diaz delivered all three consistently, even in losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

A different fan wrote, “I’ve never heard anyone make the argument that Nate Diaz is elite. He’s just really popular and always fun to watch.” This reaction actually supports Askren’s point, albeit unintentionally. Many fans don’t claim Diaz as an all-time great. They claim him as a cult hero. Someone who fought anyone, anywhere, and never changed his style to chase belts.

And finally, another fan claimed, “Was Nate a world champ? No. But he fought the best for 10 years while Askren beat up on cans.” That final line cuts deep. Diaz spent over a decade in the UFC, fighting top contenders across divisions. Askren dominated outside the UFC, yes, but fans still weigh who survived the deepest waters longest.

So where does that leave the debate? Ben Askren isn’t wrong on paper. Nate Diaz was never dominant. Never consistent enough to rule a division. But fans aren’t arguing spreadsheets. They’re defending a legacy built on scars, finishes, and unforgettable nights. Average fighters don’t inspire this kind of reaction. And that might be the loudest rebuttal of all!