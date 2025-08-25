Ben Askren Worried for Syko Stu While Financial Support Stalls After Raja Jackson Incident

This past Saturday, scripted entertainment and real combat collided in the worst way possible. At the KnokX Pro Wrestling event in California, a staged storyline spiraled into violence that hospitalized one performer and prompted a police investigation. Former military veteran and independent wrestler Stuart Smith, better known by his ring name Syko Stu, suffered a brutal attack from Raja Jackson. During the live-streamed show, Smith threw a prop soda can at Raja to hype the crowd.

However, upon realizing that Jackson wasn’t a pro wrestler but a trained MMA fighter, Smith apologized three separate times before their scheduled match and even shook hands in an attempt to settle things — all of which was visible on the live stream. Once inside the ring, Raja Jackson vowed to “payback” Syko Stu — and what many in the audience believed was a scripted angle suddenly became real.

What was planned as a choreographed spot took a shocking turn when Raja Jackson suddenly entered the ring with real hostility. Video footage shows him slamming Syko Stu to the mat and unleashing over 20 unanswered punches to his head—some while Smith lay motionless. The livestream was on Kick.com, meaning the violent assault unfolded live for fans to witness.

Stuart Smith’s family warns fans against fake fundraisers

Raja slammed Smith to the mat and delivered a barrage of strikes that left the Army veteran with devastating injuries, including broken facial bones and severe dental damage. As a result, the violent escalation fueled widespread backlash online against both Raja and his father, ‘Rampage’. Quinton Jackson later released a statement acknowledging the seriousness of the situation but described it as “poor judgement.”

In the aftermath, doctors listed Smith as “stable and awake,” though he remains in critical care. Meanwhile, fans continue to rally behind the Army veteran, voicing concern and support for his recovery. To clarify the situation, Smith’s brother, Andrew Smith, issued a public statement thanking supporters and correcting misinformation about fundraising efforts.

In a screenshot shared by Championship Rounds on X, he wrote: “Please continue to keep him in your prayers. He’s currently stable but in critical care. At this time we’re focused on his recovery and appreciate all the support. Also we currently do not have a GoFundMe set up, any links posted are not affiliated with us.”

Soon after, the combat sports world quickly rallied around the injured veteran. Former UFC star Ben Askren amplified the story by reposting the footage of Raja Jackson’s violent hammerfists on Stuart Smith, writing: “This is so bad, why didn’t anyone stop him?”

Askren’s reaction resonated strongly, particularly given his own recent health battle. The former ONE Champion relied on a GoFundMe campaign while undergoing a double lung transplant earlier this year. At the time, a severe staph infection had left him in a coma for more than 45 days, but he ultimately pulled through in what doctors described as a miraculous recovery.

Sean Strickland reacts after Raja Jackson sends wrestler Stuart Smith to the ER

‘When anger rises, think of the consequences.’ Raja Jackson may wish he had taken that advice before stepping into his first pro wrestling match under the WWE-affiliated KnokX Pro banner. What began as a debut turned into disaster. Jackson has since been blacklisted from the promotion, and with LAPD officers intervening at the scene, the fallout has only intensified. The 25-year-old, now 0–1, faces a formal investigation that could carry serious consequences.

Weighing in on Raja Jackson’s lack of control, former UFC middleweight Sean Strickland drew parallels to his own recent troubles. Strickland is currently serving a suspension from the Nevada State Commission after sparking chaos at a Tuff-N-Uff card in late June, where he attacked his teammate’s opponent, Luis Hernandez.

As a result, the sanction sidelined him for six months, effective June 29. However, regulators left the door open to reduce it to four and a half months if he completes an anger management program. In response to Raja Jackson’s violent outburst, Strickland posted on X with a blunt message: “Looks like someone else is going to be joining me at anger management… BUT!!! only one of us will be able to vote and own a gun after….”

At present, the LAPD has not provided any update on the investigation, and Jackson himself has remained silent. The 25-year-old has not fought in MMA since 2023, and with this latest controversy hanging over him, his future in combat sports looks increasingly uncertain.