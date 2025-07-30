Ben Askren’s Absence Sorely Felt as Student’s Mother Pens Heartfelt Note From Wrestling Camp

Ben Askren may be sidelined, but his impact is still front and center. The Olympic wrestler and MMA veteran is recovering from a life-threatening health scare, yet his presence continues to be felt deeply, especially among the young athletes he’s inspired.

At this year’s Askren Summer Camp, one mother’s message stood out. Her words weren’t about wins or medals, but about appreciation, strength, and the mark a great coach leaves behind, even when he isn’t there in person.

Tanya Weltzin, the mother of a young wrestler named Nathan, took to Instagram to share a powerful message. Her son had just arrived at the camp. In a photo, he’s seen settling into his dorm, ready for a week of training and growth.

The caption stated, “Askren Summer Camp at UW Parkside for the week! @nathanweltzin work hard, learn new skills, grow stronger, and have a little fun along the way! Proud of you. He will be missing you Coach @benaskren rest up and continue to heal!” She ended the post with hashtags like #askrenstrong and #warhawkwrestling, a subtle but powerful nod to the legacy ‘Funky’ has built through the Askren Wrestling Academy (AWA).

Since 2011, AWA has become a cornerstone of youth wrestling. With six locations across Wisconsin, it offers a space where mental toughness and lifelong discipline are forged. The coaching philosophy emphasizes not just winning, but character, work ethic, and a love for the sport.

But for the past two months, Ben Askren has been in a fight of his own. In June, he was hospitalized with a severe staph infection and pneumonia. The situation quickly became critical. Updates from friends like Daniel Cormier and even rivals such as Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul began pouring in. It was a community-wide show of support for one of wrestling’s most impactful voices.

It later came to light that he required a double lung transplant, which he underwent successfully and returned home to his family. While he is still recovering, the positive news is that he’s on the mend and slowly regaining strength. Still, the road ahead is long, as in his recent update, Askren shared that he was back in the hospital bed.

Ben Askren shares an update on a “small hiccup” as his recovery from his lung transplant runs into a hurdle

Less than a week after heading home, Ben Askren has found himself back in a hospital bed. The former UFC fighter and Olympic wrestler, who recently underwent a double lung transplant, revealed that complications during his first post-discharge checkup have forced another stay.

In a video posted to Instagram, Askren didn’t sugarcoat the news. “Well, as you guys can probably tell, I’m not at home anymore, unfortunately,” he said, lying in bed with monitors visible around him. He then revealed that a possible infection near a chest tube raised red flags, leading doctors to start antibiotics and order more scans.

Over the past few days, Askren had been sharing inspiring clips from home, lifting light dumbbells, riding an exercise bike, and talking openly about the uphill battle he’s been facing. After revealing that he “died four times” during his initial hospitalization and lost 50 pounds, every small milestone felt like a major victory.

But the return to the hospital reminded everyone, including Askren, that recovery is rarely a straight line. Still, he stayed optimistic. “It wasn’t always going to be easy. It wasn’t going to always be all the way up. So, hopefully this is a small hiccup, and I’m back home getting stronger again,” he said, referencing the “Stockdale Paradox,” a mental model based on confronting harsh realities while holding onto hope.

So, Ben Askren may not be coaching from the sidelines right now, but his resilience continues to teach. Whether it’s young wrestlers grinding through camp or fans following his journey, everyone is learning a lesson in grit, perspective, and perseverance. Because if there’s one thing Askren has always shown, on the mat or in life, it’s that the fight isn’t over until you decide it is.