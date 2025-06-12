Ben Askren’s Friend Daniel Cormier Shares Emotional Update on UFC Veteran’s Health Condition

“From what I understand, he had a staph infection, and then the staph infection led to pneumonia… It attacked, obviously, the immune system,” former UFC fighter Josh Thomson explained on the Weighing In podcast while discussing Ben Askren’s serious condition. ‘Funky’ has been in every MMA fan’s thoughts and prayers as he continues battling the illness. And thanks to his close friends and family, we’re getting occasional updates on the veteran’s condition.

Askren’s Wife, Amy, has been sharing how her husband has been dealing with the toughest situation of his life through her social media. Prominent industry persons like Chael Sonnen have also reduced the chaos by sharing that the former welterweight has been alive and fighting through illnesses. However, Ciao Borralho mistakenly thought Askren passed away and wrote on X, “R.I.P. Ben Askren! Prayers for the family right now.”

Momentarily, it caused chaos among the fans. But Daniel Cormier cleared things up in his video, confirming that his friend and podcast partner is alive and well. Not only that, the former two-division champion also shared a very good update for ‘Funky’ fans.

‘DC’ on his YouTube video said, “I wanna report to you guys that he’s now back home in Wisconsin. He’s with his family, his beautiful wife, Amy. Everybody is just kind of praying that Ben gets better and we can start moving forward with life for Ben. It’s so sad. I don’t know how things like this happen to someone who is so good, because Ben Askren is a good guy. Pray for Amy, guys. Pray for the kids. Ben, we love you, buddy.”

That’s fantastic news! Ben Askren has triumphed and returned home safely. More updates are expected soon, as it’s clear that he will share his challenging journey once he has fully recovered. The MMA veteran’s discharge from the hospital sparked a response from his former teammate, who has recently faced a medical crisis of his own.

Maycee Barber reacts to Ben Askren reaching home

Medical emergencies can hit anyone, anywhere—and Maycee Barber knows that all too well. Not long ago, she suffered a massive seizure before her fight with Erin Blanchfield at UFC Vegas 107. Thankfully, ‘The Future’ recovered, and having gone through a tough time herself, she’s shown concern for Ben Askren throughout his battle. Now, Barber also thanked God for her former training partner’s safe return home.

Maycee Barber wrote on her Instagram Post, “It’s taken a minute to say anything because In my head you’re already healed and back home with Amy and the kids playing disc golf in the backyard or trying to cut down a tree with a chainsaw in your flip flops. God is so good, and I know that he has his arms wrapped around you and the family right now. Thinking and praying harder than ever for you right now. I know God has a plan through all of this. See you soon!!”

Barber and Askren were teammates at Roufusport MMA Academy. Later, she left the gym and joined the American Top Team, where she had been training for quite a while. So, it’s pretty evident that the flyweight contender would have nothing but the best wishes for her former teammate. That said, it’s thanks to everyone’s prayers that ‘Funky’ has taken the first step toward recovery, and hopefully, he’ll be back contributing to MMA in no time.