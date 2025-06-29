Ben Askren’s Insurance Pursuit Gets Unlikely Push by Andrew Tate After Dana White’s Move Backfires

“I’m still praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are starting the evaluation process for a lung transplant,” Ben Askren’s wife, Amy, posted on Facebook, clarifying that the former UFC fighter is still battling severe pneumonia. She also shared that ‘Funky’ remains hospitalized and on a ventilator, making the situation even more concerning. Support and well-wishes have continued to pour in. However, many weren’t pleased with the way Dana White offered his support.

Not long ago, Amy contacted the wrestling community for financial help as medical expenses piled up. The clothing brand ‘Rudis’ also stepped in, launching a campaign with their ‘Funky Strong, Funky Tough’ t-shirt, with proceeds going toward Ben Askren’s recovery. There have been contributions pouring in from every angle. The UFC’s top executive stepped up by sharing an Instagram story, encouraging his followers to contribute via a link he provided. A lot of fans expressed dissatisfaction with White’s management of the situation. Supporters posed an important inquiry—why isn’t the UFC president, a wealthy entrepreneur, stepping up to cover the medical expenses for a fighter who previously fought under his promotion and is currently in a tough situation?

In a surprising turn of events, the outspoken social media figure Andrew Tate has jumped into the fray, extending his support to Askren and his family following the denial of their insurance claim.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

An X account named Myron Gaines detailed how Tate got involved in helping the MMA veteran. It all started when former UFC fighter Jake Shields posted on X, saying, “Why are Americans forced to pay for insurance when they just deny your claim when you actually need them? This is despicable.” His post mainly targeted the flaws in the American insurance system. Tate quickly responded, asking, “How much do they need?”

AD

Well, Tate might be one of the most polarizing figures on the internet, but hopefully, Ben Askren and his family will get the much-needed financial relief that they’ve been seeking. Also, Tate isn’t the only one stepping up. Askren’s first professional boxing opponent, Jake Paul, has also joined the movement. At the post-fight press conference following his bout against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., ‘The Problem Child’ made an appeal: “We all need to support him. Everyone should go donate to him.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, with all this support pouring in from some pretty big names, it’s expected that ‘Funky’ won’t have too much trouble covering the medical costs. However, in a pleasant surprise, Askren is now set to receive a massive honor amid his ongoing battle with illness. Let’s dive into what that’s all about.

Ben Askren to be celebrated as the grand marshal of Hartland’s hometown parade

Prior to stepping into the MMA arena, Ben Askren established himself as an NCAA champion and gained recognition as a prominent figure in American wrestling. Throughout the years, ‘Funky’ has earned the reputation of a local legend in Hartland, Wisconsin. In light of his ongoing health challenges, a group of his friends has chosen to pay tribute to him in a meaningful way. According to Rebecca Klopf from TMJ4, Askren has been appointed as the grand marshal for Hartland’s Hometown Celebration Parade.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Askren’s wrestling coach, Randy Farrell, also spoke to TMJ4, saying, “Ben has just done so much coming from the community. Obviously, being a multi-time national champion, a Hodge Trophy winner, an Olympian, and opening up his academy here. He does so much to give back.”

What an incredible and well-earned recognition for a seasoned legend like Ben Askren, who has devoted his entire life to the world of mixed martial arts and wrestling. The entire combat sports community is rallying behind ‘Funky’ and his family, sending thoughts and wishes for a swift and complete recovery during this challenging time.