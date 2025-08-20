Ben Askren’s Kids Join Mom Amy to Financially Support Family After Ex-UFC Star’s $2M Lung Transplant

The fight of Ben Askren’s life hasn’t taken place inside a cage. It’s happening in hospitals, rehab centers, and now in his hometown of Wisconsin. The former UFC star, who once tangled with names like Jorge Masvidal and Robbie Lawler, is now battling back from a life-threatening illness that nearly took everything from him.

After pneumonia left him in a coma earlier this year, Askren underwent an emergency double lung transplant, reportedly one of the most expensive surgeries. With costs soaring to the $2 million mark and insurance refusing to cover the bill, the Askren family is rallying in a different arena: their local community. And this time, his children are stepping into the spotlight!

On her Instagram story, Amy Askren recently shared a simple but heartwarming update. Her post was promoting the “Ben Askren Benefit Night” at Culver’s of Wales on August 19. Between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., the restaurant pledged to donate 25% of all sales toward Askren’s medical costs and recovery.

The former UFC star’s wife wrote in the caption for the story, “My kids are pumped to deliver some burgers tonight!” It wasn’t just about food. It was about family, resilience, and a community showing up for one of its own.

The price tag for Ben Askren’s procedure explains why nights like the Culver’s fundraiser matter. A 2025 report by Milliman estimated that double lung transplants can exceed $2.3 million without insurance. Askren’s claim was reportedly denied, leaving him and his family to shoulder the cost. That’s where the MMA community stepped in.

Even UFC boss Dana White, who clashed with Askren during his fighting days, confirmed he had quietly donated to help cover expenses. “I usually don’t talk about that stuff but yes I did,” White admitted when pressed about his involvement. It was a rare moment of solidarity in a sport built on rivalries.

Through it all, Askren has kept fans updated. His posts were raw but optimistic, like his simple Instagram message after being discharged again recently, after the doctors spotted an infection during a follow-up, “Escaped again, hopefully this time it sticks!!” But that wasn’t all, he was joined by a former ‘champ-champ,’ as it looks like his recovery is now coming along nicely!

Ben Askren leaves Daniel Cormier with an “embarrassing” moment as he gets back to his favorite hobby

The signs of progress are becoming clearer. In a recent video on social media, Ben Askren was spotted back on his feet, albeit with the help of a walker, enjoying one of his favorite pastimes in the company of an old friend. The former UFC star shared a backyard game of disc golf with none other than Daniel Cormier, giving fans a glimpse of hope that his recovery is turning a corner.

In the clip, Askren appeared shirtless, visibly thinner but determined. Using his walker for balance, he launched his frisbee across the yard with surprising strength. Standing nearby, Cormier gave it his best shot but admitted afterward that he couldn’t match Askren’s throw. For a man who only recently endured a double-lung transplant, the moment was nothing short of remarkable.

Askren also recorded himself chatting about the UFC’s latest events while seated outside, looking and sounding stronger than in his earlier recovery updates.

Daniel Cormier added to the excitement by posting his own photo with Askren on Instagram. The two sat together outdoors, as the caption read, “Got to hang out with my great friend @benaskren this morning. Was a great time. Ben is awesome as always. We played disc golf! I’m sure Ben will post the video( sadly he beat me somehow) embarrassing.”

The lighthearted jab was vintage Cormier, but also a reflection of the relief felt by many who have been watching ‘Funky’s fight for his health. For Ben Askren, the outing wasn’t about competition. It was about proving that progress is possible, step by step, even after a $2 million surgery that left him learning how to walk again!