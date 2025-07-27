Ben Askren’s Makes Tearful Confession as Jake Paul & Jorge Masvidal Stand by Him in Life-or-Death Battle

Calling former UFC standout Ben Askren a true warrior might just not be wrong. The former fighter is now on a challenging journey to recovery following a double lung transplant, a procedure that became essential after a serious case of pneumonia put their life at risk. Askren spent more than a month in a coma while doctors worked tirelessly to stabilize his condition. The sickness followed a brutal staph infection that had already taken a toll on his immune system, putting him in a precarious position. This wasn’t merely a battle for survival; it was a tough experience that weighed heavily on his family, impacting them both emotionally and financially.

During such torrid times, Askren received messages from the entire MMA world, even from his former rivals. One of the messages was shared by Jorge Masvidal through an Instagram Video. He said, “I know you’re gonna pull through this, cause you’re a f—— warrior brother. God bless. Your story is crazy inspirational, what you’re going through right now. God bless you, man. I’m hoping to get back and be able to just shake your hand, bro. I hope all is well, brother.” Another rival who came forward and helped the former UFC fighter was Jake Paul. Askren’s health took a sharp and terrifying turn as pneumonia, compounded by a severe staph infection, rapidly overwhelmed his body.

According to doctors, his only shot at survival was a double lung transplant. But the cost of that lifeline came with a staggering price tag—$2 million. To make matters worse, reports suggested his insurance wouldn’t cover the procedure. Paul had mentioned after his win over Julio Cesar Chavez that he’d contribute to Askren’s medical bills and did exactly that. Askren is now on the road to recovery and took the time to appreciate the messages he got from his former rivals. Red Corner MMA took to their X account to share a video of Askren having a conversation with TMZ Sports. During the conversation, he said, “I got only positive messages — like Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul were messaging me. I was like, where the hell is that coming from? The support was insanely broad across the board.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Askren’s fight has shown the level of respect he holds in the realm of combat sports. Competitors from every part of the scene—even those who have faced him in the cage—have come together to support him, sending their thoughts and prayers. It’s truly impressive to see even those who once criticized him and trolled him for years putting aside their differences and coming together to offer their support in any way possible. It’s a strong testament to the influence Askren has made—not only in the ring but also in life. The 41-year-old has provided an update and is focused on making a comeback to full fitness.

Ben Askren promises to make a comeback after recent massive health scare

By the end of June, Ben Askren finally got the life-changing gift he had been hoping for—a brand new set of lungs. On or around July 2 or 3, after spending weeks in a coma, he finally regained consciousness. On July 11, he finally spoke out, sharing an emotional video update to keep fans in the loop about his situation. In the video, Askren shared excerpts from a journal his wife maintained throughout the experience, uncovering a chilling reality: “I died four times.” He revealed that he dropped 50 pounds during his 45-day coma, bringing him down to a fragile 147 lbs. It was an intense, heartfelt moment from a fighter who has always stood his ground, even in the toughest battles of his life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Since returning to the spotlight, Ben Askren has kept fans closely updated on his recovery journey. In his latest message, he shared that it had been four days since he finally made it back home from the hospital in Wisconsin. Despite everything he’s endured, ‘Funky’ was in good spirits, proudly revealing that he’s now making his own bed, preparing his own meals, and, most importantly, soaking up precious time with his family. And true to form, Askren isn’t taking it easy—he’s pushing forward with the same grit that defined his fighting career. Askren is fully locked in on the next phase of his battle—helping his new lungs adjust and function as one with his body.

He’s thrown himself headfirst into rehabilitation, embracing the grind with the same discipline and determination from his fighting days. During the video he said, “I am where I am right now, but I’m going to be somewhere different in a month. I’m going to work my ass off. I’m going to get better. And so why can’t you too? What are you waiting for? There’s barely anyone in the world low physical condition with me right now.” Fans are joining the effort as Ben Askren continues his courageous journey to recovery. But the big question is, can he get back to full fitness now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.