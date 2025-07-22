Ben Askren’s Wife Exposes Her Imposter Potentially Seeking Money After Reported $2M in Medical Bills

It’s been a rough year for Ben Askren. From hospital beds to a double lung transplant, the former Olympian and UFC star faced one of the biggest battles of his life. But just when his family thought the worst was behind them, another threat surfaced, this time, online.

Amy Askren, who’s been updating fans about Ben’s health throughout his ordeal, recently sounded the alarm. But it wasn’t about medical complications. It was about a scam, an imposter pretending to be her, likely trying to squeeze money out of concerned fans.

In a recent Instagram story, she wrote, “Someone made up a twitter account under my name and is using Ben’s situation to have conversations with people and possibly ask for money. This is NOT ME!!!”

She backed it up with proof, even attaching screenshots of bizarre messages sent by the impersonator. And to anyone familiar with Amy Askren, the writing was a dead giveaway.

The fake account had written, “I know this will be a very good surprise for me having this conversation with you here, I personally want to appreciate you for always been for him with your support and the feelings too, thanks and I will send your regards to him as soon as possible when I get to the Doctor’s place, he may probably have his eardrums check up for his next surgery hopefully after his check up please I don’t want to loose him I feel this connection within me and I don’ know how to go about it…”

From misspellings like “loose” instead of “lose” to awkward phrasing like “he may probably have his eardrums check up,” it was obvious this isn’t the real Amy. The tone felt artificial, the grammar was a mess, and the emotional manipulation was laid on thick.

It’s no surprise someone tried to capitalize on the Askren family’s crisis. Back in June, Amy shared that Ben underwent a double lung transplant after being hospitalized for severe pneumonia. He was on a ventilator for a while, as according to reports, he only made it to the transplant list on June 24.

The outpouring of support that emerged for Ben Askren during this time seemingly became the perfect bait for scammers. With fans emotionally invested and an expensive surgery reported to have cost $2 million, it was the kind of story that could tug at heartstrings and wallets. But while scammers tried to cash in on his condition, ‘Funky’ himself delivered something far more powerful: perspective.

Ben Askren shares signs of immense progress amidst a “few setbacks” as wife Amy warns fans about imposters

The former UFC star turned 41 on July 18. But instead of balloons and birthday cake at home, he was still confined to a hospital bed. His long recovery from a double lung transplant wasn’t over yet.

In the most recent update shared on Instagram, Ben Askren stated, “Yo guys, update number three. It’s going pretty well. Getting a lot better. Starting to put some weight back on. But I did have a few setbacks. I was really hoping, I was really hoping I’d be home today, which is my birthday. And it got pushed back because we had some setbacks this week.”

One medical procedure seemingly didn’t work. Another one took longer than expected. That was enough to ruin his birthday plans. But instead of wallowing in frustration, Askren reached for inspiration, from a business book, of all places.

Ever heard of Good to Great by Jim Collins? It’s not exactly a hospital read, but one lesson stood out to Askren: the Stockdale Paradox. It’s named after Admiral James Stockdale, who survived years of captivity during a war. His trick? He balanced brutal honesty about his situation with unwavering belief that he’d eventually get out.

That message hit home as Askren confessed, “Because yes, I’m disappointed I didn’t get out today. But maybe it was best. And I am making lot of progress. I’m getting better. I do think it’s like day 55 or something in the hospital, so definitely not ideal.”

The risks after a double lung transplant are serious and include rejection, infection, and long healing windows. But Askren’s latest update wasn’t about fear. It was about a fight. And as he signed off, he left fans with a promise by sharing, “Again, you guys, I love all the support. I appreciate it. I feel it. So many of you guys are sending messages and it just feels really good. So I’ll send you down the message when I get out here on Monday.”

So, as fake accounts try to hijack their journey, the Askren family’s story has become both a beacon of resilience and, unfortunately, a target for deception. But while scammers may lurk in the shadows, hoping to exploit public compassion, the real story isn’t theirs to tell after all.