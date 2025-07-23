Ben Askren’s Wife Issues Thankful Note as 59-Day Medical Battle Ends After Hospital Discharge

The hospital doors finally opened, and after nearly two months of unimaginable uncertainty, Ben Askren is heading home. The former UFC fighter and Olympic wrestler spent 59 days battling for his life after a severe staph infection evolved into pneumonia and devastated his lungs.

At one point, doctors had to perform a double lung transplant to save him. For most of May and June, Askren was unconscious, clinging to life, while his family waited, prayed, and the combat sports world rallied behind them.

Now, he’s survived the storm, and in a recent video posted to her Instagram story, his wife Amy Askren shared just how much that means. The video shows Ben Askren being wheeled out of his hospital room in a wheelchair. The staff lined the hallway, cheering and applauding. Amy followed behind, thanking the team that brought her husband back from the brink.

In the caption for the story, she wrote, “Thank you, thank you, thank you. God has carried us through in so many ways. Now begins a new way of life. But he’s alive. And coming home.”

Askren had also shared an earlier update from his hospital bed where he indicated that he has no memory of the ordeal. According to ‘Funky, ’ “I actually just read through my wife’s journal because I don’t remember anything from May 28th to July 2nd, no recollection. No idea what happened.” But the most terrifying part?

The former UFC star confessed, “I only died four times when the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds, that’s not ideal, and you guys know that. But I got the double lung transplant, I made it to the other side of it, gaining quite a bit of strength.”

Yet, even in this battle, the fighting spirit never left him. Even old rivals like Jorge Masvidal, who knocked Askren out in just five seconds back at UFC 239, sent prayers and offered to visit. UFC boss Dana White donated to his medical fund. Jake Paul, another former opponent, also reportedly added a donation of $500,000 to help cover the cost of his surgery after insurance refused.

Now, ‘Funky’ is going back with his family. Scarred, but alive. And in his trademark manner, he recently sent up another update on social media during his car ride home!

Ben Askren shares a light-hearted update and thanks the fans as he gets to go home with his wife Amy

Ben Askren isn’t one to sugarcoat reality. And even after surviving one of the most terrifying health battles of his life, he greeted his recovery with a mix of honesty and humor.

“Day 59, I’m out!” Askren said, filming from the passenger seat as his wife Amy drove him home. He continued, “With my beautiful wife, supportive. That was a long journey and it’s not over because I still can’t really walk.”

His words were light, but the gravity behind them wasn’t lost. But in a testament to his mental fortitude, he further shared, “I have to re-teach myself to do that among many other things. I guess I can make light of it because it was me and I don’t really remember it.”

So, in the video, he turned to Amy with a simple question: “How many times did I nearly die?” She looked straight ahead and replied quietly, “Too close. A few times.”

Those near-death moments have made his survival all the more powerful. Thankfully, doctors were able to secure a donor match in time, and the surgery went well. And through it all, one thing kept Askren going: the people.

He confessed, “It was so great to have all the support and all the love. Hopefully I’m not in this situation again for a really, really, really long time. I plan on living a while. So thank you guys again.” The road to recovery may be long, but Ben Askren’s already won something far greater than any championship belt: another shot at life!