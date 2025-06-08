Ben Askren’s Wife Makes Emotional Plea for Children’s Safety After Husband Hospitalized

For years, Ben Askren was the man who never stayed down. Whether it was defending titles in Bellator, thriving in ONE Championship, or entering the UFC via a rare promotion-to-promotion trade, ‘Funky’ always found a way to stand back up. Now, the MMA sphere is rallying behind Askren as the former UFC veteran is battling a severe medical issue.

It started with whispers. A post from The Wrestling Room on X lit up social media with an alarming message as it revealed that the wrestling icon was in critical condition. At first it was said to be a staph infection. But the update that truly brought home the seriousness of the moment came from someone much closer, his wife, Amy Askren.

Her words weren’t just an update, they were a plea as she wrote on Facebook, “You may have heard that my husband Ben is going through something. He developed severe pneumonia which came on very suddenly. He’s currently in the hospital and unable to respond to anything at this time.”

But it wasn’t just about Ben’s health. Amy was also trying to protect their children from the wave of worry that was about to follow. She continued, “We welcome all prayers for healing and for peace. We are trying to keep life as normal as possible for our children currently and doing our best to support them thoughtfully so please refrain from discussing it with them for now.”

Her words cut through the noise; this wasn’t just a headline, and it was a family battling through a monumental hurdle. And the rest of the MMA and wrestling world added their voices to the outpouring of support for the Askren family.

Chael Sonnen speaks out as Ben Askren’s hospitalization rocks the MMA and wrestling communities

As word spread, former UFC star and analyst Chael Sonnen stepped in to offer clarity while respecting the Askren family’s need for privacy. “Ben is alive and prayers are wanted,” he posted on X. “Family choosing privacy at this time.” It was short, simple, and echoed the same tone Amy had set, hope wrapped in a call for respect.

Askren’s impact on the sport can’t be understated. He rose to prominence as the Bellator Season 2 champ and became the promotion’s welterweight titleholder in 2010. He defended that belt four times before leaving undefeated. After a dominant run in ONE Championship, Askren was traded to the UFC in a landmark deal that sent Demetrious Johnson to Asia. Though his UFC run included a highlight-reel loss to Jorge Masvidal, it also began with a win over Robbie Lawler and made him a household name in MMA.

‘Funky’ eventually retired but resurfaced for a one-off boxing match against Jake Paul in 2021. More recently, he stayed active in wrestling circles and joined Real American Freestyle, a new project led by Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff.

At just 40, Askren wasn’t done contributing, he had simply shifted from fighting to guiding. And that’s what made the news of his hospitalization sting even more. The MMA community may know him for his takedowns, his trash talk, or his oddball charm. But now, they’re being asked to support him in a different way: through silence, through prayer, and through respect.