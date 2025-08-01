Ben Askren’s Wife Pens Long Emotional Message After Olympic Memory Sacrificed Amid Financial Troubles

“I had my first check-up this morning. They didn’t like the way the last chest tube looked. [They] thought it was infected,” Ben Askren revealed a few days ago. Even though he successfully underwent double lung surgery, the real battle is far from over, as the MMA vet is now dealing with an infection. However, even with this difficult situation, the much-needed support continues to come his way.

Rebecca Klopf of TMJ4, a Milwaukee-based local outlet, reported that many gathered at Kettle Moraine High School for an outdoor wrestling event to help raise funds for Ben Askren’s still-growing medical expenses. Ava Sheikh, a local wrestler, spoke on Askren’s contributions, saying, “He’s everything, he’s a coach. And not only that, he loves the sport and he loves the kids as well.”

To add to the heartfelt efforts at the event, Ben Askren’s wife, Amy, revealed they’ve decided to make it even more special. She shared that Ben has chosen to part ways with one of his Olympic singlets—the very one he wore during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China. It’s easily one of his most prized possessions, as he represented the U.S. in the 74 kg weight class and finished sixth. But Amy explained that Ben believes someone else might cherish it more, as the UFC veteran isn’t particularly attached to material things.

She wrote on Instagram story, “Whoever wins this, please know that this is a very happy story—not a sad one. Ben Askren has never held tightly to objects. All of his belts are under his beds. He has two Olympic singlets, and they’ve been in the closet for 18 years! It gives him way more joy to see someone appreciate one. When @kettlemoraine_wrestlingclub told us they wanted to support him with this event, he gave it away happily and easily. I hope whoever won it holds onto it knowing this.” The story captioned a post that read, “Former Olympian Ben Askren auctions his autographed singlet to pay for medical expenses.”

Ben Askren has gotten a lot better. However, the war to stay healthy is long and taxing, both financially and physically. What gives him the edge is the support system he has behind him, especially his wife Amy, who’s stood by his side through all these difficult times. The 41-year-old has even acknowledged that Amy is the reason he’s still here in front of us today.

Ben Askren reveals how his wife saved him from a more tragic outcome

Ben Askren getting hospitalized on June 7th due to severe pneumonia was nothing short of a heart attack moment for MMA fans. But the story behind how he ended up in the hospital shows how a single decision might’ve saved his life. The former UFC fighter revealed that if it weren’t for his wife Amy pressuring him to go to the hospital after what he thought was just a back spasm, things could’ve turned out a lot worse, and maybe even too late.

The Olympian revealed to Flo Wrestling in an interview, “I had a lot of pain in my back. You know that I’ve had back spasms before, so I kinda thought that’s what it was. Honestly, thank God for my wife, because I was kind of fighting it. I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna watch this guy at the Bitcoin conference. I don’t wanna go to the hospital.’ You know, it’s one of those things, like, if I had waited another hour or something, it might have been a wrap.”

Honestly, that just goes to show how severe Ben Askren’s condition really was—if he had waited even an hour longer, he might not have been here to talk to us today. His wife, Amy Askren, deserves all the appreciation for recognizing something was wrong and not letting him head off to the Bitcoin presser instead.

That said, prayers are still up for Askren and his family as they continue to push through these difficult times and stay strong through this storm.