Ben Askren’s Wife Sends Emotional Message to Local American Business Amid $500K Medical Crisis

After fighting for his life for over a month due to severe pneumonia that caused extensive lung damage, a glimmer of hope has finally arrived for former UFC fighter Ben Askren. What initially appeared to be a desperate wait for placement on the heart transplant list has turned into something truly miraculous, according to his wife, Amy Askren. Three days ago, on Monday, Ben underwent a successful double lung transplant.

Amy, a real estate agent shared the news, through a heartfelt post on her Facebook page. She confirmed the surgery went well and expressed her “forever” gratitude to the donor and their family for the life-saving gift. Still, Amy acknowledged that this is just the beginning of a long journey ahead. She asked for continued prayers and support from fans and the community, noting that Ben Askren’s “body welcomes the new lungs” as his own.

She also assured supporters that more updates on his recovery would be shared soon. While there have been no additional updates on Ben Askren’s condition since, Amy Askren did take a moment to thank someone close to her during this challenging period. On her Instagram story, she expressed appreciation for longtime friend and fellow real estate agent Brian Widenski, who stepped in to help with her clients. As Amy wrote,

“Thank you @lakecountry.brian for stepping up in every way to take care of my clients right now.”

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 02: Ben Askren celebrates his submission victory over Robbie Lawler in their welterweight bout during the UFC 235 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Amy Askren and Brian have been close friends for years. In fact, it was Amy who first encouraged Brian to enter the real estate business. Reflecting on their early conversations via social media, Amy praised him as a “great realtor”, highlighting his deep commitment to supporting the community, friends, and family.

Despite their busy individual schedules, the two officially teamed up as a real estate partnership in May, when they completed their first listing together — an achievement Amy proudly shared through a reel on her Instagram.

Jake Paul criticizes Dana White, steps up to financially support Ben Askren

As the CEO of the world’s most powerful multi-billion-dollar MMA promotion, the UFC, and a key figure behind several other ventures, Dana White stands as one of the wealthiest and most influential personalities in American sports. Earlier this year, he even graced the cover of Forbes, with a reported net worth exceeding $500 million. A close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, White’s influence extends far beyond the Octagon.

Yet, last month, White sparked widespread backlash when — instead of offering personal financial help — he took to Instagram Stories to urge fans to donate money for ailing former UFC fighter Ben Askren. The move was met with sharp criticism online, with many fans questioning why a billionaire CEO wasn’t contributing himself.

Now, Jake Paul — White’s longtime critic and one of his most outspoken rivals — has joined the chorus. Paul, who previously boxed Ben Askren, stepped up to offer financial support of his own and voiced his frustration during a recent pre-fight press conference.

“It sucks that no one is doing anything,” Paul said. “I was obviously super busy this week, so we’re figuring out the donation now. But none of these people, like [UFC CEO] Dana [White] or anyone, are stepping in. So I feel like I have to do something. And that’s really all it is.”

True to his word, Jake Paul followed through by donating $500,000, a sum that reportedly covered the entire cost of Ben Askren’s double lung transplant. The generous gesture also acted as a subtle but powerful response to critics, proving Paul’s commitment to taking action when others remained silent.

With Ben Askren now having received his new pair of lungs and beginning his long road to recovery, the next chapter depends on how well his body responds to the transplant. Stay tuned for further updates as his condition progresses.