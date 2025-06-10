Ben Askren’s Wife Shares Emotional Update on UFC Veteran’s Unresponsive Condition After Pneumonia Diagnosis

The sports community rallied last week after The Wrestling Room’s Pet Mineo revealed that wrestler–turned-MMA fighter Ben Askren had been hospitalized. Shortly after, Askren’s wife, Amy, confirmed the situation. She described the pneumonia as “severe” and explained that it came on suddenly, sending shockwaves throughout the MMA world. Though he retired from the Octagon in 2019, after his loss to Jorge Masvidal, ‘Funky’ has remained active in the combat sports scene.

Just this past May, he signed with the newly launched RAF Wrestling League, slated to debut in August. Sadly, his health took a drastic turn, pulling the former ONE Championship titleholder and NCAA standout into a very real and serious medical fight. As concern mounted, an outpouring of support followed. Fans, fighters, and coaches—including close friend Chael Sonnen—shared updates and prayers for the MMA veteran. But with little news in recent days, anxiety only grew among his supporters.

Now, breaking her silence, Ben Askren’s wife Amy has spoken out about the ongoing situation. Let’s take a closer look.

Ben Askren’s wife issues heartfelt note to fans and community

Ben Askren, a wrestling icon and former Olympian, has overcome numerous health challenges and injuries throughout his career, always coming out on top. But this time, the situation is more serious. The former ONE Welterweight Champion is currently hospitalized in the ICU, battling a critical health condition. The severity of his condition has rallied the combat sports community, with even outspoken MMA figure Dillon Danis joining fans, friends, and family in offering prayers and support for the beloved MMA veteran.

Thankfully, there are now signs of hope. In a recent Instagram story, Ben Askren’s wife, Amy Askren, shared an emotional update, offering thanks to the community for their overwhelming support. Amy wrote,

“Feeling so incredibly thankful for our friends and community—it’s times like this that remind you how truly blessed you are. I feel God moving through the love and support we have received. I’m sorry if I haven’t had the chance to respond to you, but know I’ve seen your messages, and each one has meant so much to me. Please keep praying for Ben.”

Fans have respectfully upheld the Askren family’s privacy and the MMA community—something genuinely commendable. Amy and Ben tied the knot in April 2010, the same year Funky fully committed to a professional MMA career. After making waves on the regional circuit, he signed with Bellator and rapidly climbed the welterweight ranks.

Over the next decade, the Wisconsin native would go on to dominate both Bellator and ONE Championship, remaining undefeated and establishing himself as one of the best in the world. His unbeaten run lasted until 2019, when he made a high-profile move to the UFC in a landmark trade that sent flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson to ONE Championship.

MMA community rallies with prayers for Ben Askren’s health battle

Throughout his decade-long journey in combat sports, Ben Askren carved out a legacy, dominating on wrestling mats, making waves in MMA cages, and even stepping into the boxing ring. Though he entered the UFC later than many expected, his absence from the promotion during his prime remains one of MMA’s most talked-about “what ifs.” ‘Funky’s rise came through dominant performances in top-tier organizations.

In Bellator, he defended his welterweight title four times, while in ONE Championship, he held onto the belt with three successful defenses. His long-standing wish to compete in the UFC wasn’t fulfilled until he was 35, well past what many consider a fighter’s prime. Despite that, he showcased trademark toughness in his debut against Robbie Lawler. However, two back-to-back losses and escalating health concerns eventually led him to retire from MMA. He later stepped into the boxing world for a one-off bout against Jake Paul, closing a unique chapter in combat sports history.

Now, as he faces a serious health challenge, the MMA community has united in support. UFC veteran Chris Weidman posted on X, “Prayers out to @Benaskren and his family!” Meanwhile, Team Khabib’s coach, Ali Abdelaziz, also offered his thoughts, writing, “Praying for @Benaskren.” Out of respect for Ben Askren and his family’s decision to keep the details private, we honor their privacy. We’ll continue to share any meaningful updates as they become available—stay tuned.