Ben Askren’s Wife Urges 23,000 Fans to Pray for Camp Mystic, Texas Flood Victims

Ben Askren has been fighting for his life. The former UFC star recently underwent a double lung transplant after developing severe pneumonia linked to a staph infection. But while Askren continues his recovery, his wife has stepped up, not just for him, but for others in crisis.

Amy Askren used her Instagram platform to rally support for another heartbreaking situation: the deadly flood at Camp Mystic in Texas. A brutal flash flood swept through the historic girls’ camp in Kerrville, Texas, leaving at least 43 dead and dozens missing. Among the missing were 27 girls from the Christian-based camp, a beloved summer tradition dating back nearly a century.

As first responders continue to search the devastated grounds and surrounding riverbanks, families across the country are clinging to hope. With over 23,000 followers on Instagram, Amy shared a deeply emotional story, urging people to lift the Camp Mystic community.

The image shared by her contained a prayer that began with, “Lord, words fail us. Please be near. These precious, beautiful girls—each one known by name, each one dearly loved— We lift them to You. You are with them; they are not alone. Wrap their families in a peace that doesn’t make sense. For those still waiting, we ask for rescue. For miracles. Guide every hand searching. Give clarity where there is confusion. Strength where there is exhaustion.”

The post continued with, “And for the families who have received impossible news— God, hold them in their anguish. Breathe comfort where there is none. Surround them with community on every side. Jesus, do what only You can do. Be the anchor in this storm. Be near to the brokenhearted, just like You promised. We need You. We trust You—even when we don’t understand. You are close. In the mighty name of Jesus, Amen.”

Online reports indicate the flood that ripped through Camp Mystic was triggered by nearly a foot of rainfall in under 12 hours. The Guadalupe River rose rapidly, more than 26 feet in less than an hour, catching even longtime residents and weather agencies off guard.

By the time rescue teams arrived, many campers were already in danger. A rope had to be tied across a bridge to help girls from the camp wade through knee-high floodwaters. Helicopters were brought in to airlift those stranded on higher ground. Survivors described waking up in the middle of the night to the sound of crashing thunder and water slamming against windows.

According to Austin Dickson, CEO of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, who has begun a donation drive, “When it rains, water doesn’t soak into the soil, it rushes down the hill.”

Authorities, including Governor Greg Abbott, have vowed to continue rescue efforts around the clock. So far, over 850 people have reportedly been evacuated. The community has responded with food, donations, and shelter, but for many, the biggest help may come from people like Amy Askren, rallying prayer and awareness far beyond Texas.

Ben Askren’s wife’s post amidst her family’s own struggle brings more visibility to the Camp Mystic incident

Camp Mystic has deep roots in Texas history. Founded in 1926 by E.J. ‘Doc’ Stewart, a former Texas Longhorns football coach, the camp has operated almost every summer since. It even paused for World War II when the U.S. government leased the land to help recovering soldiers. For generations, the camp has offered archery, horseback riding, canoeing, and crafts in a setting it calls “wholesome” and “spiritually enriching.”

Owned today by the Eastland family, now in their third generation, Mystic welcomes girls ages 8 to 17 each year for three different sessions. When the flood struck Friday, the camp was less than a week into its second four-week term. More than 700 campers were present, most asleep as the waters rose.

According to reports, The National Weather Service issued a flood watch Thursday and sent out a series of flash-flood warnings in the early hours of Friday. Forecasts predicted up to six inches of rain, but nearly double that number fell in some areas. In just 45 minutes, the Guadalupe River surged to 26 feet, overtaking flood gauges and overwhelming everything in its path.

Now, families are grieving, communities are searching for answers, and the state continues to rally its resources. In the midst of it all, Amy Askren’s call for prayer stands as a reminder, that sometimes, the most powerful support comes not from proximity, but from unity.