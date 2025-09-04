Benoît Saint-Denis’ Net Worth in 2025: UFC Earnings, Salary, and Sponsorships

“Few dream it, fewer achieve it.” This is the rise of the French MMA scene’s latest hero: Benoit Saint-Denis. A former special forces operative, he transitioned to MMA in 2019 after five years of military service. When the French government lifted the UFC ban in 2020, the French phenom seized the moment, making his UFC debut in 2021. Since then, he has earned the moniker ‘The God of War.’

Renowned for his relentless, pressure-heavy style, Benoit Saint-Denis blends precise striking with unforgiving grappling, making him a threat in every phase of a fight. Though a submission specialist at heart, he uses striking tactically to control opponents against the cage. With a decorated BJJ background, his shift to MMA sharpened his close-combat skills and tested his abilities in a competitive arena. Starting in amateur tournaments before turning pro in 2019, Denis has carved a career that now brings both acclaim and financial stability.

What is Benoît Saint-Denis’ Net Worth?

With a strong foundation in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Benoit Saint-Denis quickly built a reputation as a submission specialist, often finishing fights decisively in the opening round. Since debuting in the UFC lightweight division in 2021, he has carved a notable path in the promotion, compiling a professional MMA record of 14 wins, 3 losses, and 1 no contest. While fans and analysts have debated his struggles against top-tier contenders, he dominated as the face of UFC’s French events until earlier this year, when Nassourdine Imavov took over that role.

On the financial side, Saint-Denis has earned an estimated $200,000 through MMA purses and endorsements. As of March 2024, his income reflects his growing stature in the sport, though he keeps most details of his personal finances private. Despite the ups and downs inside the Octagon, ‘The God of War’ continues to lead French MMA with both competitive success and marketability, solidifying his status as one of the country’s most recognizable fighters.

Benoît Saint-Denis UFC Earnings and Fight Purses

As of September 2025, Benoît Saint-Denis has stepped into the Octagon nine times since making his UFC debut in October 2021. He holds a record of 6 wins and 3 losses, with no draws or no contests. His most recent outing came on May 10, 2025, at UFC 315, where he secured a decisive submission win over Kyle Prepolec.

Saint-Denis opened his UFC career with a loss to Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC 267 but quickly bounced back, riding a five-fight win streak that included several standout performances. However, he later hit turbulence against elite competition, suffering defeats to top contenders like Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano.

On the financial front, Saint-Denis’ UFC career has seen steady growth. He earned $28,500 for his submission victory over Ismael Bonfim at UFC Vegas 76 in July 2023, which included base pay and incentive bonuses. His TKO win against Gabriel Miranda at UFC Fight Night 209 in September 2022 brought in $54,000, combining appearance money with a Performance of the Night award.

At UFC 295 in November 2024, his clash with Matt Frevola earned him a reported $116,000, while his high-profile fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 299 yielded $256,000, including a base salary, performance bonus, and sponsorship payouts.

Benoît Saint-Denis’ Sponsorships and Endorsements

Athletes often earn more from endorsements and sponsorships than from their sport, and Benoît Saint-Denis is no exception. He holds official deals with Venum, Nutrimuscle, and Mili-Atlas, as confirmed on his Instagram account, though the exact figures from these partnerships remain undisclosed.

Residing in Bayonne, France, with his family, Saint-Denis keeps most details of his investments and additional income private. As he prepares to step into the Octagon at UFC Paris on September 6, the spotlight turns to his standing in the lightweight division. Can the French contender crack the top 10? Fans and analysts will be watching closely.