“Best Phone Call Ever”: Ilia Topuria’s Manager Overjoyed as His Fighters Take Spotlight at UFC 327

While fans in Miami were locked in on the action inside the Octagon at UFC 327, some of the biggest moments happened outside it. For Malki Kawa, it turned into the “best phone call ever” as two of his fighters stole the spotlight with major announcements that no one saw coming.

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“Best phone call I ever got,” wrote Malki Kawa on X. “Another crazy story to get Derrick on the phone, but we got it done. What a run.”

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Derrick Lewis was nowhere close to being part of the stacked UFC White House card initially. Headlined by Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje on June 14, the event already featured names like Alex Pereira, Ciryl Gane, Sean O’Malley, and Michael Chandler, making it one of the most loaded cards in UFC history.

But when Donald Trump attended the UFC 327 event, he made sure to talk about one of his favorite fighters, ‘The Black Beast’. Over the years, Trump and Lewis have built a strong camaraderie and mutual respect for each other. As such, the POTUS has also congratulated the UFC heavyweight on multiple occasions for his wins.

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When Donald Trump noticed Lewis was not on the card, he asked Dana White about it directly. White wasted no time, calling Lewis and Kawa on the spot to make it happen. Kawa, the CEO of First Round Management, represents a stacked roster that includes Topuria, Jon Jones, and Lewis himself.

Kawa and Lewis were not expecting that call, but once White reached out, the deal came together quickly. Moments later, Josh Hokit secured a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Curtis Blaydes, and the matchup was locked in. The result created a classic veteran vs rising prospect clash, with Lewis, the division’s all-time knockout leader, taking on an undefeated 9-0 fighter riding serious momentum.

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Moments like this rarely happen in real time. While outside influence has shaped fight bookings before, the combination of a sitting U.S. president raising the question and a live broadcast moment pushing it forward made this one of the most unique matchmaking sequences in recent UFC history.

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It was already a massive night for Kawa, but it did not stop there. Another fighter from his camp made headlines as well.

Gable Steveson signs with UFC as debut timeline revealed

2020 Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson has quickly become one of the most talked-about names in heavyweight MMA since transitioning to the sport. With Jon Jones as his mentor, many, including commentator Joe Rogan, believe he has the tools to become the next big superstar.

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Steveson made his professional MMA debut last September and immediately turned heads with a first-round TKO win. Despite some skepticism about his experience, the UFC moved quickly. During the UFC 327 broadcast, the promotion officially announced him as its newest signing.

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He is yet another standout fighter from Kawa’s stable to join the UFC. Steveson is widely viewed as a future heavyweight star, and his manager clearly believes he can live up to that hype.

“#frmfam and the next big thing,” wrote Kawa on X

Steveson will enter the UFC with a 3-0 record, all stoppage wins. While contract details remain private, he is expected to debut at UFC 329 during International Fight Week on July 11. With the heavyweight division in need of new elite contenders behind established names, his arrival comes at the perfect time.

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For Kawa, UFC 327 was more than just another event. It was a statement night. One fighter landed a high-profile White House booking, and another secured a UFC contract on the biggest stage possible. Few managers walk away from a single night with that kind of momentum.