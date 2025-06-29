“Biased” Joe Rogan Overshadows Payton Talbott’s Win as UFC 317 Commentary Sparks Fan Fury

Payton Talbott walked into UFC 317 with one goal, to bounce back strong. After suffering the first loss of his career to Raoni Barcelos at UFC 311, the rising bantamweight prospect was out to prove a point. And he did just that, earning a unanimous decision victory over Felipe Lima. But while Talbott’s hands did the talking inside the cage, it was the commentary outside of it that stole the spotlight, for all the wrong reasons.

Joe Rogan, the long-tenured voice of the UFC, found himself in the eye of another storm. While the fight wasn’t a blowout, Talbott’s improvement since his loss was undeniable. He reversed takedowns, dropped punishing elbows, and stayed aggressive on the feet. Judges scored it 29-28 across the board. Yet, fans watching at home weren’t impressed, not by the fight, but by how it was being called.

From the very first round, viewers began pointing out how Rogan and fellow commentator Daniel Cormier appeared heavily one-sided in their assessment. It’s not the first time Rogan has come under fire. Just weeks earlier at UFC 316, middleweight Joe Pyfer took an issue with the commentary as during his conversation with Ariel Helwani, he stated, “They were a little hard on me, Joe Rogan was a little hard on me.”

And at UFC 313, Rogan mistakenly called Kayla Harrison an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, when in fact, her accolades come from judo. Add to that the seemingly one-sided commentary noted during the Talbott vs Lima clash, fans are beginning to wonder if the longtime voice of the Octagon is still as sharp and impartial as he once was. Here’s a look at what the netizens had to say!

Joe Rogan’s commentary during Payton Talbott’s UFC 317 fight leads to major backlash from the fans

One fan wrote, “You can’t tell me that the commentary wasn’t biased man.” It’s a sentiment echoed throughout the community. While Payton Talbott certainly had his moments, Felipe Lima was no slouch. He landed clean combinations and had his own share of grappling success. But fans felt his efforts were barely acknowledged by Joe Rogan and the commentary team.

Another user chimed in with, “Joe Rogan needs banned from commentating.” Harsh? Maybe. But it highlights the growing frustration with what some perceive as him picking favorites before the fight even ends. What do you think?

One particularly blunt take read, “Could Rogan and DC get off his n—! Lima should have won. Talbott didn’t do s—.” While Talbott did land key shots and displayed composure, many viewers felt the fight was closer than the commentary suggested.

Another fan went after the energy in the booth, writing, “I think Joe went a little too hard on the whiskey tonight—that little bundle of bulk is not acting like he usually does.” Whether tongue-in-cheek or serious, it shows how Joe Rogan’s tone and timing have become just as scrutinized as the fighters.

Still, not everyone was outraged. A few fans felt the scoring was fair. “Solid work by the judges,” one person posted, defending the 29-28 result. And in truth, Talbott’s reversals and top control likely sealed him the win on the scorecards.

Yet the broadcast left a bitter aftertaste. Joe Rogan’s past flubs, from the Kayla Harrison blunder to even subtle moments like being caught looking at his phone during UFC 310, haven’t gone unnoticed. For Talbott, this was supposed to be a moment of triumph. He earned his win and even called out Adrian Yanez post-fight. But instead of basking in unanimous praise, he finds his performance overshadowed by questions the commentary team couldn’t answer fairly.

So now the question becomes, will the UFC listen to the fan complaints and make a change in the commentary lineup? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!