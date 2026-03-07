“Biggest Fraud”: Fans React to Ex-UFC Star Getting Knocked Out by Teenager at RIZIN 52

A change in promotion has not changed the fortunes of the former UFC star. The American fighter recently made his debut in the Japanese promotion RIZIN, but the result only extended his tough run. After a disappointing stint in the UFC, Patchy Mix’s latest appearance has raised even more questions about his career, especially because the defeat came against a teenage opponent.

Last year, the UFC signed Mix when he held an impressive 20-1 record and was riding a seven-fight win streak. Naturally, the move created massive hype among fans and the experts. Many believed he had the potential to challenge elite bantamweights such as Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov. However, those expectations quickly faded. When Mix stepped into the cage against Mario Bautista at UFC 316, Bautista exposed his struggles against UFC-level competition.

The situation did not improve in his second fight either. Mix faced Jakub Wiklacz next, but once again the outcome remained the same. Wiklacz edged out the former Bellator champion via split decision, handing Mix his second consecutive loss. As a result, the promotion led by Dana White & Co. released him from the roster. Mix then looked for a fresh start and stepped into the cage at RIZIN 52 against 19-year-old rising prospect Kyoma Akimoto.

However, the fight quickly turned one-sided.

In a clip shared on social media, ‘The Hunter’ dismantles Mix with sharp striking. First, he rocks Mix with punches, and once Mix falls to the canvas, Kyoma Akimoto follows up with soccer kicks and stomps, techniques that are legal under RIZIN rules. By the opening of round 2, Mix’s nose is cut, and his face is covered in blood.

The sequence eventually led to Patchy Mix’s loss. Not surprisingly, the footage has sparked widespread discussion among fans online. Many viewers expressed shock at the brutal sequence, while others compared Mix’s sudden decline to the late-career struggles of UFC legend Tony Ferguson.

Fans compare ex ufc star Patchy Mix’s downfall to Tony Ferguson’s decline

At one point, Tony Ferguson rode a remarkable 12-fight win streak and looked nearly unstoppable inside the octagon. However, everything changed when he faced short-notice opponent Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. Ferguson had spent months preparing for the wrestling-heavy style of Khabib Nurmagomedov, but Gaethje’s powerful striking overwhelmed him.

During the COVID era, ‘The Highlight’ dismantled ‘El Cucuy’ in brutal fashion, and that fight ultimately triggered the beginning of Ferguson’s decline. From that point onward, Ferguson never fully recovered and eventually suffered an eight-fight losing streak.

Now, Patchy Mix sits on a three-fight losing streak, and naturally, fans have started drawing comparisons between Mix’s struggles and Ferguson’s late-career run. One fan wrote, “What in the Tony Ferguson?” Of course, fans still regard Ferguson as a legend who fought elite opponents and secured major wins during his more than a decade-long UFC career.

In contrast, many fans believe Mix has struggled even against entry-level competition. Because of that, some now feel the former Bellator champion never lived up to the hype that once surrounded him. One fan commented, “Thank you for exposing the biggest fraud in MMA.”

Meanwhile, Mix’s UFC departure has also reignited debates about the difference in competition level between the UFC and other promotions such as the PFL, Bellator, or RIZIN. Similar discussions surfaced earlier when champions from other organizations entered the UFC. For example, Kai Asakura faced similar challenges after stepping into the promotion.

Now, after watching Mix get knocked out by a teenager, fans once again flooded social media with reactions. One fan commented, “19 years old. Wow! That is very impressive by Kyoma Akimoto

3 fight run consisting of the most aura loss a fighter has ever had.” At the moment, ‘The Hunter’ rides a five-fight win streak, with 57 percent of his victories coming by knockout.

The Japanese prospect used lightning-fast striking and caught the 32-year-old veteran Mix completely off guard. Praising ‘The Hunter’s performance, one fan wrote, “I am shocked. Mix even couldn’t touch Akimoto.” Still, Mix’s latest showing has raised serious concerns among fans.

Some even mocked the former Bellator champion’s performance. One fan commented, “Hahhaah patchy mix”. Before his RIZIN debut, Mix had spoken about his hopes of rebuilding momentum and eventually challenging Razhabali Shaydullaev for the RIZIN featherweight title. However, the 19-year-old rising star dealt a major blow to that plan. One fan simply commented, “He is 19 years old.”

Now, after a disappointing bantamweight run, Mix’s move to featherweight appears to be heading in the wrong direction. So, what do you think about Patchy Mix’s future from here? Do you believe he was never as good as the hype suggested, or is this simply a case of bad timing? Share your thoughts below.