Bitter Rivals Brock Lesnar and Frank Mir Now Proud Dads as Their Daughters Rise in BJJ and Shot Put World

Brock Lesnar and Frank Mir, formerly bitter foes in the Octagon, established one of the UFC’s most iconic rivalries. But now, the feud lives on via the next generation. This month, the attention was not on Lesnar or Mir but on their children, Mya Mir and Bella Lesnar, who both took significant strides in their athletic careers. One dominated the mat. The other, the field. And together, they added a poetic twist to an old feud.

Bella Mir, Frank’s daughter, showed the fight world how far she has come with a clinical submission victory over Maria Carolina Joia at UFC BJJ 1. Her performance was equal parts pressure and grace, with obvious echoes of her father’s famed ground game.

Just days before, Mya Lynn Lesnar made headlines in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, winning the shot put title with a massive 19.01 meters with her first throw. The Lesnar name has never been linked with subtlety, but Mya Lesnar delivered raw power and precision in equal measure.

For Bella Mir, the contest began with dominant top control and flawless positioning passes. Joia survived a close arm-triangle in the first round, but she was unable to do it in the second. After threatening with a leg lock, Joia left just enough room for Mir to attack, wrapping up a tight D’Arce choke and squeezing until she was forced to tap.

Meanwhile, Mya, too, delivered a historic performance. Her 62-foot throw was not only impressive, but it also set a new record for Colorado State, giving the university its first outdoor national championship in two decades. She had won the indoor championship the previous year, but this was the one that solidified her status as one of the best out there, if not THE best.

Brock Lesnar, who won his own NCAA heavyweight wrestling championship in 2000, was spotted cheering with visible pride from the stands. And, like her father in his prime, Mya made it look effortless. It’s an unlikely bond between the children of two men who once fought in front of millions of people.

But through Bella’s precision on the mat and Mya’s dominance in the circle, Lesnar and Mir now find themselves connected in a whole new way—as proud fathers watching the next generation rise. While it’s still unsure if Mya Lesnar will join the UFC anytime soon, Bella Mir is already gearing up for next fight in the promotion.

Bella Mir gets her next fight confirmed

Bella Mir isn’t wasting time soaking up the praise after a smooth submission victory at UFC BJJ 1. She’s already planning her next battle, which will surely involve a lot of punching this time around. The 22-year-old plans to return to the MMA cage on July 27 at Fury Challenger Series 14 in Houston.

For a name already associated with the UFC through her father and her own NIL contract, this is the next important step in carving out an independent legacy. Alivia Bierley, Mir’s bantamweight opponent, has a 2-1 record, and while she isn’t a household name yet, she’s not an easy target either.

But Bella Mir has history on her side. At the age of 17, she is undefeated in MMA, having won two first-round submissions. When you consider her wrestling background—2025 U23 national champion, former Iowa All-American—it’s clear she’s not just dabbling in the sport. This is a launchpad. So, no wonder she told the media after her latest win, “He wanted to get a third belt because he has three kids. I told him he didn’t need to get me one. I’ll get my own.”

The setting may be different, but the attention is beginning to follow her. Following appearances in the iKon Fighting Championship and Xtreme Fight Night, her Fury debut marked a step up. And it’s only fitting that her first MMA performance in nearly three years will be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass, connecting her present to the platform that will most certainly await her in the future.

Bella isn’t just Frank Mir‘s daughter anymore. She’s already multiple wins in, a grappling standout, a college wrestling champion, and only one fight away from making a big splash.