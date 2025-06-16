BJ Penn Arrest Update: UFC Legend Surprisingly Admits to Violating Restraining Order in Court

B.J. Penn’s case is getting increasingly worse. The former UFC champion was arrested twice last month—on May 25 and 26—both times for abusing his family members. Penn’s 79-year-old mother, Lorraine Shin, has already filed and extended the restraining order against him, claiming her son has been struggling with Capgras delusional syndrome – a condition where a person believes they’re surrounded by imposters. And the situation hasn’t cooled down since.

Last Thursday, Hawaiian police reported that the 46-year-old fighter was arrested once again for violating the TRO. According to the order, Penn must stay at least 100 feet away from his mother, whom he believes is a clone, and 100 yards away from her residence or place of employment. However, police revealed, “Penn was located within the area and arrested without incident. He was processed at the Hilo Police Station and released after posting $3,000 bail.”

After that incident, ‘The Prodigy’ was ordered by the court to appear in person on Friday. B.J. showed up at the Hilo courtroom and went through proceedings with Judge Darien Nagata. There, the former champ admitted that he had tried to contact his mother, Lorraine Shin, to gain access to his bank account in order to fill out a form to be represented by a free public defender.

According to Hawaii News Now, B.J. said, “I can’t get into the accounts. She says she’s going to kick me out of the house or get me arrested.” The judge then told him to return on Wednesday for a further hearing regarding the assault case. The retired fighter asked if the hearing could be moved to another court, saying, “This doesn’t have to do with the fact of me and Lorraine not being family. So that’s why I don’t understand a criminal case in Family Court, but we aren’t family.” The judge clarified it’s a criminal case in a family court and denied his appeal.

That’s where things currently stand with B.J. Penn’s legal troubles. But the former UFC star hasn’t stayed silent. He’s been using his Instagram to speak out. His page has become a place where he shares updates and personal takes on the situation. And in a surprising turn, one of his recent posts caught the attention of the UFC’s first-ever heavyweight champion.

Mark Coleman reacts to B.J. Penn’s ongoing legal battle

B.J. Penn has made it clear he’s ready to go toe-to-toe with the legal system, enlisting the help of what he claims is the best RICO Act lawyer in the country. The RICO statute, typically used to prosecute organized crime and cartels, is a heavy-duty move, suggesting Penn sees his case as part of something much bigger.

The former two-division champ isn’t backing down anytime soon. Following Friday’s court proceedings, he took to social media again, calling out his critics. The UFC Hall of Famer wrote on the Insta post caption, “When a hero falls , cowards rejoice, To the weak that still don’t get it, don’t worry because you never will. This is for the strong and courageous ! If I have to explain it, you won’t understand #hawaii”

Underneath the post, Mark Coleman reacted with a set of emojis—“👊🙏💪🏼🤴🏆❤️”—basically showing respect towards Penn. For the unversed, Coleman was part of The Ultimate Fighter Season 19, where Penn was coaching against Frankie Edgar. That being said, after Coleman, only time will reveal how many more reactions come in on the former champ’s legal issue.