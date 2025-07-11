BJ Penn Confesses Only Fear Amid Deepening Spiral Over Family Rift

Once revered as one of MMA’s fiercest champions, BJ Penn now finds himself in the middle of a heartbreaking saga. The headlines no longer speak of belts and battles but of restraining orders and mental health concerns. And now, in a raw, emotional post, the former UFC icon has revealed the one thing that truly rattles him.

“I’m not afraid of anything or anybody,” Penn wrote in a recent Instagram post alongside a somber black-and-white photo of himself. “My only fear was losing my kids. But that is done. We enter this world alone and we leave alone. I don’t hurt with lies. I k— with the truth! They will talk about me whether I am trying to win or lose. I’ll go win! F— em.”

The post comes as Penn’s recent spiral continued with multiple arrests over the span of a few weeks. Add to that his numerous concerning posts on social media, and a troubling picture emerges of the UFC Hall of Famer. According to Hawaii police, the former UFC two-division champion even violated a temporary restraining order filed by his mother, Lorraine Shin.

As per the court records, Shin has accused her son of repeated harassment and psychological abuse, claiming Penn believes she is an impostor who got rid of his family in order to take over the assets. Shin’s legal filings state she fears Penn may be suffering from Capgras syndrome—a rare psychiatric disorder that causes delusions that loved ones have been replaced by identical imposters.

Due to the rare nature of the syndrome, exact causes or triggers are yet to be identified. But reports have pointed to brain injuries, schizophrenia, and other mental health issues as potential factors behind it.

And the signs have been public. In multiple social media posts, Penn has doubled down on these beliefs, calling his mother a “thief” and accusing her of stealing his identity. In one video from May 17, Penn argues with a woman appearing to be Shin, shouting that she is not his real mother.

But amid his string of concerning posts on social media, BJ Penn hasn’t just taken shots at his family; he’s also turned his attention to the fight game itself, specifically, the athletes competing in it.

BJ Penn takes aim at UFC champions as his concerning social media posts continue

In another post on Instagram, BJ Penn made a bizarre suggestion that fighters are using body doubles during weigh-ins to avoid being tested and physical examinations. His words were jarring as he wrote, “We live in a fantasy world, a world of illusion. The great task of life is finding reality! is what it is. The masked c— don’t have to take a drug test or weigh in. What an advantage that is,”

The post included photos of UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison. Penn questioned whether she was the same person who appeared on the scales at UFC 316 before facing Julianna Peña for the title.

In a follow-up caption, he doubled down. “Many of my opponents didn’t even lose a pound,” he wrote. “I am sure, GSP? Khabib? Makhachev never weighed in!”

This isn’t the first time Penn has called out top names. But the nature of his claims, paired with recent legal trouble and multiple arrests, adds another troubling layer to a once-legendary figure’s public spiral. Ultimately, BJ Penn’s journey from world champion to a figure surrounded by confusion and controversy is nothing short of tragic. What was once a legacy built on courage, grit, and greatness now risks being overshadowed by troubling claims, legal battles, and isolation.