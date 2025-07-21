BJ Penn Refuses to Hire Lawyer for RTO Arrest Case After Past Bad Experiences

BJ Penn is back in the spotlight, but not for anything related to the Octagon. The former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion is currently facing serious legal trouble stemming from multiple incidents involving his 79-year-old mother. As ‘Baby Jay’ prepares to defend himself in court, he has made an unexpected decision not to hire counsel to represent him.

But why? Well, in true BJ fashion, it’s a decision based on personal experience and independence. In a recent Instagram post, Penn explained why he has decided to go it alone. He claims that lawyers have only worsened his problems. “Almost every time I have got a lawyer they either sold me out or they set me up and stole my money,” he claimed.

BJ Penn acknowledged the dangers of navigating the legal system alone but argued that he’d rather live, and maybe fall, by his own decisions than put his fate in the hands of others again. “I don’t wanna make any mistakes,” he wrote, “but if I go down, I go down making the decisions I wanted to make.”

“I’ve always lived my life that way. When the bell rings, I stand up and everyone else sits down.” His words reflect the same warrior mentality that defined his MMA career; only now it’s taking place in a courtroom rather than a cage. But it is worth noting that the case itself is extremely complex.

It began in May, when Penn was detained in Hawaii on suspicion of physically assaulting his mother. According to court documents, he allegedly grabbed her mail, shone a spotlight in her eyes, and pushed her against a car. After breaching a no-contact order shortly after his release, he was detained again.

His mother, Lorraine Shin, eventually applied for a restraining order, citing months of psychological abuse and strange behavior, including BJ Penn’s claim that she was an impostor who had replaced his true family. While concerns about Penn’s mental health rise, particularly with reports of a rare psychiatric disorder and the long-term repercussions of head trauma, he seems ready to fight his legal battle on his own terms.

There’s no telling how the lawsuit will unfold, but BJ Penn’s decision to forego legal representation just shows his disdain for the system and desire to control his own fate, no matter the repercussions. However, it is worth noting that Benn isn’t the only man from the UFC who is going through a tough time right now, by being on the wrong side of the law.

Following BJ Penn’s footsteps, Jon Jones gets sidelined by Dana White after the latest legal situation

BJ Penn’s complicated legal situation isn’t the only one making news. Another former UFC champion, Jon Jones, is facing the consequences of a troubled past, this time in the form of uncertainty from the UFC’s CEO. After news broke of a potential White House UFC event in 2026, head honcho Dana White made it clear that ‘Bones’ might not be the man for the spotlight, and it had nothing to do with his fighting abilities.

At UFC 318, White stated he couldn’t rely on Jones to stay out of trouble long enough to anchor a card of that magnitude. And considering Jones’ past, it’s easy to understand why. He had been stripped of titles, failed drug tests, and was lately accused of committing another hit-and-run, leaving the scene, and threatening an officer.

All of this adds to the list of reasons why White, who once was a massive fan of Jones, is now backing away from giving him the spotlight. Jones attempted to fight back, not in the Octagon, but on social media. He stated that he is still in the testing pool, training, and inspired by something “bigger than belts.”

But intent is no longer enough. While the idea of a Jones vs. Aspinall confrontation in the White House sounded fantastic, White’s silence may speak volumes. ‘Bones,’ like BJ Penn, is currently battling more than just opponents, and it may cost him one last chance at greatness.