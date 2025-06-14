BJ Penn Seeks Legal Help for Major Battle After Fourth Arrest in a Month

UFC lightweight legend BJ Penn is currently at the center of a growing storm of legal trouble and public controversy. Once celebrated for holding the record for three successful lightweight title defenses, the Hawaiian is now making headlines for a very different reason: Hawaiian police have arrested him four times in the past three weeks. The most recent arrest occurred on Thursday, reportedly for violating a temporary restraining order filed by his 79-year-old mother.

A rough situation unfolded last month when BJ Penn was accused of throwing down on family members, including his mother, right in his own backyard, which resulted in the order being put in place. In a jaw-dropping defense, the former champ threw down the gauntlet, insisting that the folks in question aren’t his family but ‘Clones’. Official reports indicate that ‘The Prodigy’ stepped into a residence, throwing the protective order out the window. The authorities cut him loose on a $3,000 bail.

Now, back in the ring, BJ Penn looks ready to throw down and isn’t backing off. It seems like he’s prepared to step into the octagon for a legal showdown, not just with his family, but also against what he perceives as a rigged system throwing punches his way. On Friday, ‘The Prodigy’ threw down a video on Instagram, calling for some legal backup. In the video, he threw down the gauntlet,

“I’m up against organized crime, and it feels like everyone is involved—the courts, the judges, the police, even the police chief, CPS, and whoever else is behind this. Don’t get me wrong—I’m all for a good time. But it feels like I’m getting mugged everywhere I turn. It’s like every corner I look, another punch or kick is being thrown. If the right lawyer is out there—man or woman—please contact me.”

With that, the Hawaiian appears to have launched a full-scale battle—not only against his personal circle but also against the broader system—citing the RICO Act, a powerful federal law used to prosecute organized criminal enterprises such as gangs, cartels, and the mafia. Under RICO, authorities can try multiple individuals in a single case if they’re linked through an organized conspiracy.

Whether BJ Penn finds his own Harvey Specter or Saul Goodman remains to be seen—but in the minds of fans, the real question is what led the UFC Hall Of Fammer to attempt criminal prosecution against the judges and the police commissioner?

Why does BJ Penn want to prosecute the judges and the police chief?

Everything looked like a title shot for BJ Penn until Thursday morning, when he reportedly rolled up to his mother’s place. That incident set off another round in the legal octagon, with his next court showdown now locked in for Friday, June 13, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. in family court. However, ‘The Prodigy’ is throwing down the gauntlet, making it clear that he doesn’t think family court is the right octagon for this battle. During the hearing, he directly addressed the judge, stating, “Can I make a request that we take this to criminal court? ‘Cause this is not a family court.”

The judge replied, “It’s a criminal case in family court, sir. This is a criminal case in family court being held in criminal family court.” Still unconvinced, BJ Penn doubled down on his belief that Lorraine Shin—the woman at the center of the dispute—is not actually his mother. He argued, “That’s why I don’t understand a criminal case in family court, but we aren’t family.” The judge denied ‘The Prodigy’s request and repeatedly urged him to seek legal counsel—something he has refused so far.

This latest showdown has only fired Penn’s resolve to bring in a RICO lawyer, fully convinced that his battle goes beyond family squabbles and dives deep into organized corruption. BJ Penn is gearing up to step back into the ring on Wednesday, June 18, as he faces off in court for this case. Keep your eyes on the prize for more updates coming your way!