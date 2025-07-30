B.J. Penn’s Spiral Prompts Chael Sonnen’s Plea to Help as Dana White Stays Silent

B.J. Penn, a UFC legend, has fallen into a downward spiral, and fellow Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen is sounding the alarm. With Penn claiming he is being targeted by impostors and legal issues piling up, Sonnen has publicly posed one question that no one else appears to be answering: “How do I help B.J. Penn?” Despite the cries for support, UFC CEO Dana White has remained silent, leaving fans and former fighters concerned.

Penn recently made an emotional plea on Instagram, stating that he has been forced out of his family home in Hilo, Hawaii, and is now living in a small studio. He claims he is being provoked by an “army of thieves” attempting to trick him into a reaction that will land him in jail.

“POWER ISN’T HOW MUCH YOU CAN HURT SOMEONE; POWER IS HOW MUCH YOU CAN HELP SOMEONE!” Penn posted, tagging company president Dana White, former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta, and sponsor Pat Tenore. However, there has been radio silence from the UFC head honcho and his past business associates. Penn’s condition has worsened in recent months. He was jailed in May on the charges of assault, and then violated a restraining order by returning to the premises to retrieve personal belongings. That order, which keeps him 100 yards from his mother and the house where he once lived with her, was extended through 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Court filings and Penn’s own video communications reveal a man who feels abandoned and desperate. So, taking to his Instagram account, Chael Sonnen uploaded a reel and addressed the issue directly. “B.J. Penn, what is going on?” Sonnen said. “This is not my mom. My whole family was k*lled… now there’s imposters.”

AD

According to Sonnen, Penn believes he is surrounded by imposters attempting to claim his family’s inheritance. “The family does not turn their backs on B.J.; they are just a little scared,” the UFC analyst said, visibly concerned. “BJ’s asked for help. I would like to help him. How? How would you suggest I do that?” Well, unfortunately, there actually isn’t much he can do except ask the hard questions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chael Sonnen (@sonnench) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As for Dana White, the head honcho of the UFC, he has yet to respond. And that quiet is growing louder by the day, particularly as one of the UFC’s most legendary fighters begs not for money, but for someone to step in and assist. However, that help may never come, especially if he considers that the cause behind B.J. Penn’s downward spiral is actually due to some unfortunate medical reasons.

B.J. Penn’s mother claims the fighter is suffering from a mental condition

If anyone from the UFC steps in, it may no longer be about money but about getting B.J. Penn medical attention. Penn’s mother, Lorraine Shin, claims he has Capgras delusional syndrome — a rare psychiatric condition in which a person believes identical impostors have replaced their loved ones.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He believes I’m an imposter who has k*lled his family to gain control of the family assets,” she told the police. That unsettling belief may explain Penn’s recent behavior, which includes calling out family members and saying he was thrown out of his own house. Capgras syndrome is frequently caused by brain damage, resulting in a gap between facial recognition and emotional familiarity.

For someone who has spent years in brutal fights, it’s easy to understand how those pieces might fit. So, as Penn fights legal battles and makes public pleas, the real issue may be far more tragic than it seems. If his mother’s statements are true, Penn is not only spiraling; he is suffering from a terrible mental condition. All that fans can do right now is to hope and pray that ‘The Prodigy’ finds his peace.