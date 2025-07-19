BMF Rankings: 5 of the Baddest Fighters to Ever Grace the UFC Octagon

“I said to my guys, ‘Listen, tell me if I’m crazy. But what if we actually have a ‘baddest motherf—er in the game belt?’” Dana White revealed at the UFC 244 press conference, marking the birth of the iconic BMF title. Since that night in 2019, when Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz in a gritty war at the UFC 244 main event, the purpose of the belt became crystal clear. It’s reserved only for the most violent and battle-hardened fighters in the game.

Since then, the BMF belt became a part of UFC history, forever tied to grueling wars. Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje, and Max Holloway are the only ones so far to wrap it around their waist. But it’s more than just a belt! Being the baddest motherf—er is an attitude. And with UFC 318’s main event between Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway, we’re about to witness another one of those wars. Let’s dive into the top 5 fighters who truly define what it means to be the baddest!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jorge Masvidal

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 244-Masvidal vs Diaz, Nov 2, 2019 New York, NY, USA Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock puts the BMF belt on Jorge Masvidal red gloves after Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz blue gloves during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports, 02.11.2019 12:51:58, 13613287, NPStrans, MMA, Nate Diaz, Madison Square Garden, TopPic, Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Dwayne Johnson, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSarahxStierx 13613287

AD

If we’re talking about being the baddest, let’s start with where it all started. Jorge Masvidal has always been regarded as one of the most violent slobberknockers in the promotion. But for those who don’t know, “Gamebred” began out as a street fighter and was well-known in the Miami fighting scene, along with the late Kimbo Slice. After that, Masvidal transitioned to pro-MMA, which was a whole different story.

Jorge faced a lot of the big names in the UFC and made some really famous highlights. His record-breaking 5-second flying knee knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239 made him a household name. Then, at UFC 244, he fought Nate Diaz and beat him up to win the symbolic belt for the first time.

He retired with 52 pro bouts and 16 knockouts under his belt, calling it a career after facing Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 on his home turf. These are some of the key moments of Masvidal’s career. However, the next fighter might just take things up a notch!

Justin Gaethje

via Imago MMA: UFC 291 – Poirier vs Gaethje Jul 29, 2023 Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Justin Gaethje blue gloves reacts to defeating Dustin Poirier red gloves during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Salt Lake City Delta Center Utah USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxSwingerx 20230729_szo_si8_0377

Well, if we’re talking about pure violence and Justin Gaethje’s name isn’t on the list. That’s just not possible! ‘The Highlight’ has been part of many grueling wars throughout his career. He defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in classic fashion, earning a fifth-round stoppage. And who can forget the brutal three-round back-and-forth against Michael Chandler at UFC 268? They practically tried to destroy each other in there. But the Arizona native triumphed because of his precision striking.

However, Gaethje avenging his UFC on Fox 29 loss against Dustin Poirier by knocking ‘The Diamond’ out at UFC 291 and winning the belt has to be one of the best moments of his career. Although he lost the strap to Max Holloway at UFC 300, that doesn’t take away the fact that ‘The Highlight’ has 19 knockouts out of his 26 wins, making him one of the most vicious lightweights ever!

Justin’s firepower even earned recognition from the undefeated legend Khabib Nurmagomedov himself. ‘The Eagle’ once called him the most powerful puncher in the 155 lbs division. But power isn’t the only way to make a name, because the next fighter built his legacy on sheer volume. So, let’s take a look there as well.

Max Holloway

via Imago April 13, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: MAX HOLLOWAY 26-7 of Waianae, Hawaii defeats JUSTIN GAETHJE 26-5 of Denver, CO by KO right hand at 4:59 of round 5 during UFC 300 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240413_zsp_o117_155 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Enter the daredevil of Hawaii, Max Holloway! ‘Blessed’ has achieved most of the glory in the UFC. He became the featherweight champion by defeating Jose Aldo at UFC 212 and went on to successfully defend the undisputed belt three times before losing it to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245. Holloway was never known for his one-punch knockout power, but when it comes to volume, he might just be the best to ever do it.

Holloway landed a record-breaking 445 significant strikes against Calvin Kattar. And to add to his already stacked fight history, ‘Blessed’ pulled off one of the most iconic knockouts ever, finishing Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 with just one second left on the clock before the final buzzer. That last-second bomb snatched the BMF belt from Gaethje in the most dramatic fashion!

These were the champions we’ve talked about so far. However, there are also a few fighters who’ve built a name and reputation as some of the most terrifying warriors to ever grace the cage. And who fits that mold better than the next fighter?

Dustin Poirier

via Imago NEW YORK CITY, NY – NOVEMBER 12: L-R Dustin Poirier looks on during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City, New York, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx spp-en-LoGr-lrg2211121091204_UFC281_MAIN

The best fighter to never win a championship. That’s been Dustin Poirier’s UFC story in a nutshell. But you don’t just get that label for nothing. ‘The Diamond’ has gone through countless grueling wars against legends of the sport to earn that respect. With his mixed style of fighting like a tank. Blending power and precision, Poirier has cemented his legacy with 16 knockouts across 30 wins.

His win over Max Holloway at UFC 236, the absolute war with Dan Hooker, and two massive victories over Conor McGregor, the biggest star in the game, helped shape him into the legend he is today. At UFC 318, Poirier is expected to lay down his gloves in front of his home crowd at the Smoothie King Center, hopefully retiring with the BMF belt draped over his shoulder.

But is that the end of the line when it comes to the baddest fighters on the planet? Think again, because the next guy might just be the brashest of them all. Never shying away from a scrap, even outside the cage!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nate Diaz

via Imago June 12, 2021, Glendale, Arizona, USA: GLENDALE, Ariz. – June 12, 2021: for SPORTS. UFC No. 3 Welterweight Leon Edwards of Jamaica Red gloves defeats Nate Diaz of the United States Blue gloves by Unanimous Decision after five rounds of fighting at UFC 263 in the Gila River Arena. Glendale USA – ZUMAb177 20210612_zap_b177_141 Copyright: xTaidghxBarronx

When UFC fans say Nate Diaz is the most reckless character in MMA, they aren’t wrong! It’s true that his fighting career might not be one of the best like Holloway, Gaethje, or Poirier. But the storylines he’s been part of are nothing short of legendary. He played his part against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 and came up short in the BMF title fight. However, that’s not all!

His legendary win over McGregor at UFC 196, where he delivered the iconic line, “I’m not surprised, motherf—er,” is now part of MMA history. He also defeated Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 before becoming a free agent.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s not just the fights, though. Diaz also got into a battle with Khabib and his squad at WSOF 22 in Las Vegas, which shows that he isn’t scared to fight anyplace. That way of thinking stayed with him when he got into a fight with Islam Makhachev backstage at UFC 311 this year and threw bottles at him.

So, that’s our list of the toughest fighters to ever step inside the cage. It’s true that this list is quite subjective, and there are a lot of other fighters who should be on it. You may still tell us what you think, and don’t forget to leave your top five toughest fighters in the comments below!