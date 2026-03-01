Bo Nickal Goes Off at “Scared” Colby Covington After He Secures RAF 7 Main Event

Well, Colby Covington isn’t someone who likes to stay away from the limelight too long. Even though his UFC appearance has been zero since 2024, Covington makes time for wrestling-only matches. While he surely enjoys it, a rising UFC fighter is seemingly disappointed with it.

The fighter in question is Bo Nickal, who is just six fights into his UFC career and has lost only once. Meanwhile, ‘Chaos’ is a veteran in the promotion, but has been quite inactive lately. Both possessing elite wrestling skills, surely the idea of a matchup between them in the UFC intrigues Nickal. But seeing Covington calling out UFC legends for RAF matches and reportedly securing another main event slot, fumes the rising UFC star.

Nickal goes off at ‘Chaos’

“Colby the clown running scared,” wrote Bo Nickal on X. “He doesn’t want me to embarrass him at the White House. Man up brother let’s do it.”

Now, with the UFC White House card expected to take place on June 14, Nickal wants to be part of it, and as his opponent, he wants Colby Covington. Although ‘Chaos’ has confirmed being in negotiations with the promotion for the historic event, he seems to have other opponents in mind, like Paddy Pimblett.

This surely complicates the situation of Nickal’s potential fight against Covington at the White House. But for the former interim UFC welterweight champion, he is standing firm on what he wants next.

Currently, Real American Freestyle (RAF) has become one of the standout wrestling promotions. Be it through high-profile bouts or buzzing action, they have garnered significant attention lately. Notably, there have been several matchups that have already taken place, where UFC legends have faced current roster fighters.

At RAF 6, Aljamain Sterling stepped in to fight former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson. Meanwhile, at RAF 4, Michael Chandler faced Chad Mendes. Similarly, even Covington has fought once, and as it seems, he is set for another main event.

Covington to headline RAF 7

Colby Covington’s Real American Freestyle debut was a treat for the fans. As such, they saw the former interim UFC welterweight champion after more than a year. Luke Rockhold stood in front of ‘Chaos’ as his opponent at the main event of RAF 5.

But Covington put out a clinical wrestling display to secure the win via tech fall. With that victory, the 38-year-old seems to have enjoyed competing as he reportedly will be headlining another RAF event.

“Colby Covington is, in fact, headlining RAF 7 next month in Tampa, RAF officials confirmed to me moments ago. Opponent TBD,” wrote MMA journalist Mike Heck on X.

Considering that Covington has called out the likes of Georges St-Pierre, Kamaru Usman, and Arman Tsarukyan, it will be interesting to see who that opponent would be. Amid that, the official confirmation from Covington’s side or the promotion’s side is yet to be made.

That said, who do you think ‘Chaos’ will fight next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!