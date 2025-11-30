Bo Nickal Lost for Words Ahead of RAF Title Defense Against “One of the Most Feared Names” in UFC History

Essentials Inside The Story Bo Nickal barely finished celebrating his knockout before a matchup dropped.

With that matchup, he will return to wrestling.

If he survives this wrestling clash, another undefeated threat is waiting in MMA.

Bo Nickal walked out of UFC 322 with the kind of win that shifts momentum overnight: a stunning head-kick knockout, a declaration that he was very much back. But before the normal “What’s next?” loop could even begin, something absolutely unexpected fell into his lap. Something bigger, wilder, and older than his entire UFC career.

Real American Freestyle announced the matchup. “Bo Nickal vs. Yoel Romero — officially on. The RAF Light Heavyweight Champ defends his belt against one of the most feared names in MMA history,” the post read.

Nickal retweeted it with his own reaction: “😮”

His reaction is not shocking. He understands the type of nightmarish puzzle he has just signed up for. Yoel Romero, for his part, has not slowed his competitive life one bit. BKFC fights. Dirty boxing bouts. Now it’s freestyle wrestling. Whether he is 28 or 48, he has the presence of someone who has been in war for decades.

For Bo Nickal, though, the timing couldn’t be better. He is coming off one of his best MMA performances, riding a wave of confidence, and now he is set to defend an RAF belt against a 48-year-old Olympic silver medalist who still moves as if physics does not apply to him. Even the announcement makes it seem like the matchmakers are delighted.

After all, Nickal, a three-time NCAA champion, will go against a man who previously defeated Cael Sanderson in wrestling. And Sanderson is the coach who molded Nickal himself.

Nickal’s comfort in returning to freestyle wrestling is understandable. He dominated his last RAF appearance and hasn’t forgotten his roots, but Romero is a different equation entirely. ‘Soldier of God’ is not the ‘blast-double and scramble’ type of opponent. He is a mystery wrapped in explosiveness, a man who continues to defy age, exhaustion, and logic.

And the change in terrain, from MMA to pure wrestling, makes him even more dangerous. Striking isn’t involved. Cardio pacing doesn’t matter. It’s Romero in his element, with no limitations. All of this lays the groundwork for one of the most captivating stylistic clashes RAF has ever scheduled.

Bo Nickal wants to prove that he represents the new era of American wrestling. Romero is the ghost of the generation that came before him, about whom everyone still whispers.

If Nickal grabs a win in December, he would cement himself as one of the best wrestlers out there. One that may take on Khamzat Chimaev’s undefeated teammate when he makes a return to MMA.

Bo Nickal has an opponent waiting in Baisangur Susurkaev

Even before Bo Nickal completes his business with Romero, there is already a name circling his MMA return, and it isn’t a legend; it’s a rising problem. Baisangur Susurkaev, Khamzat Chimaev’s undefeated partner, made it quite obvious at UFC 322. After starching Eric McConico with a walk-off right hand, he wasted no time. He called out Bo Nickal on the spot.

The 11-0 middleweight gave one of UFC 322’s most memorable moments. He converted Eric McConico into a highlight reel with a walk-off right hand that stunned the crowd, the kind of knockout that instantly solidifies someone as a contender.

So, in his callout, there was no hesitation, no diplomacy. Just a blatant callout to the wrestler who previously appeared untouchable but now appears human enough to pursue.

As Bo Nickal prepares for Romero on the mat, he knows who is circling him in the cage. If he makes it through December, he’ll return to an MMA scene where an unbeaten, heavy-handed challenger is already waiting. And, unlike Romero, Susurkaev is not looking back at history; instead, he is attempting to build his name by taking Nickal’s.