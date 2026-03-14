Bo Nickal Makes Plea to Hunter Campbell for UFC Veteran Who ‘Deserves’ to Fight on White House Card

The UFC’s historic White House card was supposed to be a showcase. However, its controversial lineup has now drawn a public challenge from one of its own rising stars. With Colby Covington fuming about being left off the UFC’s White House card, Bo Nickel has emerged with a direct offer to the promotion’s top brass.

Recently, Colby Covington voiced his frustration during an interview with MMA Junkie. During the conversation, he said the UFC’s CBO, Hunter Campbell, gave him assurances “many times” since last year. Now, in response, UFC middleweight contender Bo Nickal has stepped in to support ‘Chaos.’

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“@ColbyCovMMA Colby, I haven’t signed a contract yet,” wrote Bo Nickal on X. “We can still make this happen. In all honesty I do think you deserve to be on the White House card. If you want to fight we can both call Hunter together and make it happen.”

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Initially, Covington also revealed that the UFC had offered him a fight against the winner of the Mike Malott vs. Gilbert Burns bout at UFC Winnipeg, scheduled for April 11. He added that he was willing to move up to middleweight for the opportunity and had already accepted the idea.

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However, soon after those discussions, the UFC announced the lineup for the White House event, leaving Covington disappointed. He later admitted that nothing is guaranteed in the UFC and described himself as feeling “bummed.”

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On the other hand, Bo Nickal previously said the UFC had actually offered him a fight against Covington for the White House event. According to Nickal, Covington declined the matchup at the time. After that, the promotion booked Nickal against Kyle Daukaus instead. The situation even led Nickal to call Covington a “coward.”

Now that Covington has finally shared his side of the story, it will be interesting to see whether Bo Nickal and Colby Covington can convince Hunter Campbell to reconsider and make the fight happen. However, for now, Bo Nickal is not focusing only on staying active inside the Octagon. In fact, the collegiate wrestling phenom is also pursuing a wrestling match against the UFC welterweight under the RAF banner.

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UFC star Bo Nickal openly calls for a wrestling matchup with Kamaru Usman

Right now, the RAF wrestling battleground is attracting several UFC stars who want to compete outside the Octagon. In fact, many fighters have already shown an interest in testing their skills on the mats, and Bo Nickal is one of the names creating the most buzz in that space.

Nickal has already competed once in the RAF and even captured the inaugural RAF light heavyweight championship. However, his later appearances did not go his way, as Yoel Romero defeated him twice in their matches. Now, Nickal is pursuing another intriguing stylistic matchup, this time against UFC welterweight legend Kamaru Usman after the UFC White House event.

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“They threw your name out to me,” he told Usman. “We can make it happen. I heard you wanted to get back to your roots. They’ve got some serious funding now,” he continued. “I think that would be great for the fans.”

After hearing his name come up in the conversation, Kamaru Usman appeared open to the possibility of a future deal with RAF.

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“Oh, word?! Okay, maybe it’s a phone call, I need to make a phone call.” Kamaru Usman added.

That said, with his schedule already busy, the matchup might still take some time to come together. So, what do you think about Bo Nickal’s future in the UFC? Do you believe the rising middleweight will reach a title shot soon? Share your thoughts in the comments below.