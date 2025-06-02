Boasting 1.6M Empire, Merab Dvalishvili Earns Praise From Rival Sean O’Malley Ahead of UFC 316

Merab Dvalishvili is chaotic, unpredictable, and often just bizarre, yet he is also the bantamweight champion. As UFC 316 approaches, fans aren’t just excited about the championship on the line; they’re still laughing about the champion’s viral videos that keep his 1.6 million fans on social media entertained. But what motivated him to make those? Well, we finally have an answer, and it’s one that also earned the respect of Sean O’Malley.

Merab Dvalishvili’s antics were often dismissed as comic entertainment in a dangerous sport, but they were never random. Long before he had a belt around his waist, ‘The Machine’ was trapped in a frustrating cycle: rising through the ranks, defeating elite fighters, and still being overlooked in title discussions. So he shifted gears. When rankings didn’t unlock doors, he used his creative skills to knock them down.

With wigs, bizarre acts, and even a phony Sean O’Malley being tackled in public, the Georgian found a way to be seen—and eventually, impossible to ignore. The skits weren’t just for fan engagement; they were direct missiles directed at Sean O’Malley. “I always wanted to fight Sean,” ‘The Machine’ admitted in the UFC 316 Countdown interview.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He was champion, and I was keep winning. He was the only fighter who I was chasing, who I was calling out. I was making skits, videos to get his attention.” It wasn’t trash talk in the classic sense; it was pressure wrapped in some amazing humor. And, sure enough, the funny man won his battle and walked away from UFC 306 with O’Malley’s title.

Even the former champion couldn’t help but acknowledge the Georgian. “He’s a goofball. You know he’s a dork,” Sean O’Malley said with a grin in the same interview. “But he ran through the top of the top guys in the Bantamweight division.” That combination of amusement and respect explains why Merab Dvalishvili has become a fan favorite.

via Imago September 14, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: SEAN OÃ MALLEY and MERAB DVALISHVILI fight in their 5-round Bantamweight Title Main Event at UFC 306 Riyadh Season Noche UFC at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAs346 20240914_zsp_s346_015 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

He’s unpredictable, but beneath it all lies a man who has earned all he has with heart, courage, and an unexpected sense of humor. Now, as UFC 316 approaches, ‘The Machine’ prepares to defend his title against the man he once hunted. And apart from the recent confession he made about his master plan of using humor to grab Sean O’Malley’s attention, there is another confession that may break the confidence ‘Suga’ has ahead of their much-awaited clash.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Merab Dvalishvili makes a shocking reveal about his first fight with Sean O’Malley

Merab Dvalishvili’s wild tendency is not limited to his online activities; he also brings it inside the cage. From mid-fight showboating to stealing moments of comedy between blows, his UFC 306 title victory over Sean O’Malley was as unconventional as it was dominant. But now, in an unexpected twist, ‘The Machine’ has made a confession that reframes the entire story of their first fight.

While fans assumed he was clowning for attention, Merab Dvalishvili claims it was all part of holding back—and he believes he could have done a lot more. Speaking with The Schmo ahead of UFC 316, the kingpin of the bantamweight division revealed, “I was going easy on him.” Yes, you read that right. “This time, I’m looking for the finish,” the Georgian added. “It’s nothing against him… I just want to make a statement this time.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The first bout may have been tight on the scorecards, but not in the eyes of the Georgian warrior, who never felt endangered except for one late-round exchange. Even that moment couldn’t break him out of his fun rhythm, which included teasing, grinning, and, yes, kissing O’Malley mid-fight. However, the games are officially over. Merab Dvalishvili wants destruction in Newark, so no more dancing or pranks.

“I already kiss him,” he said bluntly, “now it’s time to smash him.” The bantamweight title is on the line, but Dvalishvili’s actual prize is proving that the gap between him and ‘Suga’ is much bigger than anyone realized in September. What do you think? Will he be able to successfully destroy Sean O’Malley for the second time? Let us know in the comments.