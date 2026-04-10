Both Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg Miss Championship Weight Ahead of UFC 327 Main Event

The UFC 327 weigh-ins delivered a main event shocker, but not the kind that puts a fight in jeopardy. Instead, both Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg left officials and fans stunned for a completely unexpected reason.

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At the morning weigh-ins, the challenger, Ulberg, weighed in at 204 lbs, one pound under the championship 205 lbs limit. Looking at the Kiwi’s discipline, the weigh-in show hosts Daniel Cormier, Laura Sanko, and Chris Weidman were full of compliments. But they were visibly surprised to see former champ Jiri Prochazka come in at 203 lbs, which is two pounds under the required limit. With both fighters successfully on weight, the UFC 327 headliner is official.

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Those who don’t know, a UFC fight gets the official tag when both fighters make weight. As per the rules, each fighter needs to meet the weight division’s threshold, which is 205 lbs in this case. But non-title fights get some consideration, as fighters can come one pound over the weight limit. However, fighters strictly cannot exceed the weight limit in a title fight, though they can come under the required limit. With that in mind, though Jiri and Carlos missed making the championship weight of 205, their title bout will proceed at UFC 327.

When it comes to drama behind fighters making championship weights, the UFC stripped Charles Oliveira of the lightweight championship after he missed weight by 0.5 pounds at UFC 274. As a result, his opponent, Justin Gaethje, was only eligible to win the belt. On the other hand, Israel Adesanya came in 5 lbs lighter, making 200 lbs when he aimed to get a second belt at UFC 259 against Jan Blachowicz, who made the 205 lbs limit. That said, what makes this event more special is that both fighters came under the weight limit.

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Over the years, we have seen fighters come in a pound under, like Kamaru Usman weighing 169 lbs vs Colby Covington at UFC 268. But two headlining fighters weighing less than the championship limit? That’s pretty unheard of, at least in recent UFC history. So, it won’t be a stretch to say Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg pulled off a very rare feat during the weigh-ins.

Now, as the UFC 327 headliner is official, let’s take a look at other main event fighters who successfully made weight.

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UFC 327 main card fighters who successfully made weight

Following the main event fighters, Paulo Costa and Azamat Murzakanov both successfully hit the scale at 205 lbs. At the UFC 327 pre-fight presser, the Brazilian and the Russian were highly animated, taking verbal jibes at each other. So, fans will be happy to see the bad blood get settled at the Kaseya Center Arena in Miami.

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After that, Curtis Blaydes and Josh Hokit also made the heavyweight limit of 265 lbs, which is pretty hard to hit anyway. The Californian weighed 233 lbs, which is 32 lbs less than the divisional threshold, while his opponent ‘Razor’ came in at 261, only four pounds under. So, Blaydes will definitely have the size advantage going into the clash at UFC 327.

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For the last time in his UFC career, Cub Swanson made the 146 lbs featherweight limit. The Hall of Famer is all set to lay down his gloves on the UFC 327 main card against Nate Landwehr, who made 145 on the dot. Lastly, Dominick Reyes and Johnny Walker kept their light heavyweight fight intact by making 205 lbs each.

That said, which UFC 327 main card fight are you most excited for?