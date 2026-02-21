Boxing Fans Call Out Conor Benn’s Hypocrisy After He Ditched Eddie Hearn For Dana White’s $15 Million

Conor Benn’s move from Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing to Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing has sparked reactions more than just everyday chatter. The British boxer is now facing backlash from people all over. Benn is reportedly set to earn $15 million for his opening bout with Zuffa Boxing. Following the turn of events, an old video was reposted by Boxing King Media, showing Benn passionately pledging loyalty to Hearn.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the widely shared video, Benn is seen insisting he would “always be loyal” to Hearn and Matchroom, even claiming he wouldn’t walk away “even if someone paid double.” He went as far as saying he couldn’t imagine his career without the promotional banner that guided him for a decade. Given Benn’s position in the division, the fight is expected to be a high-profile showdown, with Benn currently serving as the mandatory challenger for the WBC welterweight title. As a result, he is anticipated to face the winner of a potential clash between Mario Barrios and Ryan Garcia under the Zuffa Boxing spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conor Benn’s loyalty clip resurfaces after the Zuffa Boxing move

“My loyalty to Eddie, to The Dazn, to Mattroom, you can’t teach that. I know where my bread’s buttered, you know. Even if I get paid double elsewhere, you know, loyalty goes so far with me. You know, I hope I see my career through with every single one that’s in my career now. What matters to me is the way they’ve stuck by me. Eddie taking a beating for the past year, The Dazn, Mattroom taking a beating.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Heartbroken Eddie Hearn said he “loaned” Benn “hundreds of thousands of pounds” when the welterweight “was done” – professionally and mentally done – during a drug-test saga that dragged on painfully for three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Benn is coming off a high-profile rematch victory over Chris Eubank Jr last November, a result that helped reestablish his momentum after a prolonged stretch of controversy surrounding a previously failed drug test.

Conor Benn’s Matchroom exit sparks fury as loyalty clip and fan backlash collide

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday night, 29-year-old Conor Benn revealed he has ditched the 46-year-old Essex promoter, who has built his career way beyond his boxing ability. Boxing’s history is laced with betrayals, but Benn’s Matchroom exit genuinely feels like a defection to define this generation.

The Englishman has already suggested that he could fight the winner of Ryan Garcia vs Barrios in 2026. So, what are the financial details of Benn’s new deal? As reports suggest, Benn “will fight before 31 May” and has signed a “one-fight, eight-figure deal” with the promotion. Benn also has the option of becoming a free agent after his one-fight deal is up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans were quick to react to the resurfaced video of Benn speaking about his loyalty to Matchroom on social media. “The guy puts his life on the line every fight. He should go for whoever can give him the most money and the best opportunity,” said one fan in the comments, expressing clear frustration. “Has anything Conor Benn ever said aged well?” Meanwhile, this user questioned Benn’s statements overall.

Another user expressed utter disappointment and dissatisfaction, “You only get one life and to compromise your standards for cash shows who you are. He is who he is, a greedy, disloyal drug cheat.” The next user had a similar take: “Come on, he’s earned enough in his last two fights to last his and his kids lifetime, he’d have earned well with Eddie anyway, it’s snake behaviour, and he will get found out when he fights someone who’s world class.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another user and Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith echoed a similar sentiment regarding Benn. While the fan commented, “If someone drug cheats, it shows the integrity of a person already anyway,” Smith’s remarks carried a comparable tone. “I always kind of knew what he was, in terms of his character,” Smith stated, further fueling the debate surrounding Benn’s reputation.

Benn’s career may be moving forward, but the debate over loyalty and integrity is far from finished.