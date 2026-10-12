After MVP, Paddy Pimblett Open to Potential Misfits Boxing Move in Future

Paddy Pimblett might be a UFC star right now, but don’t be surprised if he ends up throwing hands with the Misfits Boxing crew down the line. The Liverpool lad has left the door wide open for a crossover fight, and apparently, all it would take is the right payday. While there’s no move happening just yet, ‘The Baddy’ isn’t ruling anything out over the next couple of years.

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The 31-year-old was recently spotted at a Misfits Boxing event in London, where Gunman Boxing asked him if he could take out the entire Misfits roster in a single night. Naturally, Paddy Pimblett wasn’t about to back down from that challenge.

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“Obviously,” he replied. “Of course, I could.”

He was then asked whether he’d ever consider stepping into the ring for the crossover promotion himself. And while Pimblett didn’t exactly promise a future appearance, he certainly left the possibility hanging out there.

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“You never know,” he said. “We’ll see if the money’s right in a couple of years.”

Imago July 12, 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: PADDY PIMBLETT celebrating after winning the fight during UFC 329 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20260712_zsp_o117_002 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

A potential crossover would follow Michael ‘Venom’ Page‘s move to Misfits Boxing. Page signed a multi-fight, multi-year deal after going 5-1 in the UFC and leaving on a four-fight win streak.

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Misfits has made a name for itself with celebrity boxing, influencer beefs, and some pretty wild crossover matchups. And with Paddy Pimblett bringing a massive fanbase of his own, he’d certainly have the star power to make some noise on the promotion.

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But don’t expect him to ditch the UFC just yet. For now, the Scouser seems happy to keep his options open and see whether Misfits comes up with an offer worth talking about. After all, ‘The Baddy’ still has plenty to prove inside the Octagon after suffering the first loss of his UFC career against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 in January.

The two fought five hard rounds for the interim lightweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with ‘The Highlight’ earning a unanimous decision victory. The 31-year-old bounced back in July, defeating Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 329.

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Becoming the UFC lightweight champion remains his priority, and he’s made it pretty clear who he’d want standing across from him to get there. His first choice? Justin Gaethje, especially if the lightweight title is up for grabs. But there’s another name he’s itching to get his hands on.

“Well, I want to be world champion, so I’d pick Gaethje,” Pimblett told Kolos MMA. “But if no belt was on the line with any of them, I want to beat Ilia Topuria, so I’d pick him.”

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That pretty much sums up where Paddy Pimblett’s head is at right now. He wants to become champion, but settling his beef with Ilia Topuria is clearly high on the list, too. In fact, it has already caught the attention of the MMA world.

Jorge Masvidal backs Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett as one of UFC’s biggest potential fights

Forget Misfits for a second, because Paddy Pimblett could have a massive fight waiting for him right inside the Octagon. His beef with Ilia Topuria is still far from settled, and former UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal thinks a clash between the two could be an absolute blockbuster for the promotion. And let’s be honest, with the bad blood between them, that one would practically sell itself.

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Of course, getting that fight booked is another story. The UFC lightweight title picture is still up in the air, with Justin Gaethje weighing his future after reaching the top of the division. If ‘The Highlight’ sticks around in 2027, Arman Tsarukyan is expected to be in the mix for a title shot.

Meanwhile, Pimblett and ‘El Matador’ are both looking to work their way into the championship conversation, leaving plenty of big possibilities on the table. The duo’s beef goes way back, and things nearly kicked off before either man even stepped into the Octagon at UFC London in 2022.

The two had been trading shots for a while when they came face-to-face at the fighter hotel, nearly turning their war of words into an actual scrap. Both had separate fights scheduled that night, but that hotel confrontation planted the seeds for a rivalry that fans are still waiting to see settled.

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The funny thing? Despite all the trash talk, these two have never actually fought. And with both suffering setbacks against Gaethje in 2026, the lightweight division has become even more interesting. A Pimblett-Topuria showdown would give the UFC a blockbuster grudge match to work with, whether or not a title is on the line.

And if anyone knows how to turn a fight into a money-making machine, it’s Jorge Masvidal. The former UFC BMF champion knows a thing or two about selling pay-per-views, and he reckons a Paddy Pimblett vs. Ilia Topuria showdown could be an absolute monster of a fight.

Speaking to Full Mount MMA, ‘Gamebred’ made it clear that the UFC wouldn’t even need a title on the line to make this one huge.

“This is the biggest fight you can make,” Masvidal said. “If they told you, like, ‘We’ve got to fill up a 100,000-person stadium somewhere in Europe or anywhere in the world,’ Paddy is a star in America; this dude would sell out T-Mobile Arena in America.”

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And Masvidal wasn’t done hyping it up. He also pointed to Ilia Topuria’s massive following across Latin America, arguing that the UFC would be bringing two huge fanbases together under one roof. In his eyes, that’s a recipe for a monster event.

“And then you have Ilia, who has all of Latin America,” he continued. “You put both of these guys together; numbers-wise, this is the biggest fight the UFC can make.”

Paddy Pimblett could kill two birds with one stone if he finally gets his hands on Ilia Topuria. He’d get to settle their years-long beef and potentially put himself right in the middle of the lightweight title picture. That’s a pretty good reason to keep his focus on the UFC for now.

Misfits Boxing might come calling with a big payday down the line, but ‘The Baddy’ has bigger fish to fry inside the Octagon first. With a potential grudge match against ‘El Matador’ still hanging in the air and UFC gold firmly on his mind, Pimblett has plenty left to accomplish before he even thinks about jumping ship.