Arnold Barboza Jr. Explains Why Floyd Mayweather’s Legacy Dwarfs in Comparison to Jon Jones Despite Multiple World Titles

Jon Jones might have 27 wins and a single loss on his record, but Arnold Barboza Jr. thinks that resume hits harder than Floyd Mayweather’s spotless 50-0. And honestly, his reasoning is pretty simple: ‘Bones’ had to fight whoever was put in front of him, while Mayweather had a lot more say in who he shared the ring with.

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“F—, that’s a good f—– question,” Barboza said during a Kick livestream. “I think 27-1, for sure, yeah. You know what I mean? Because in boxing, well, Mayweather fought some good people, bro, but they were picked. Like, they’re very well chosen for the time, you know?

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“And in UFC, in, you know, MMA world, Dana (White) doesn’t really give them that option. The best fight the best, you know? So to go 27-1, fool, in the UFC, bro, in MMA, I think is more impressive.”

Imago Sep. 20, 2012 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – UFC 152 main event showdown between JON JONES aka Bones and Vitor Belfort aka The Phenom at the Air Canada Centre Saturday night. Media at a pre-fight press conference. UFC 152 – Pre-Fight Press Conference PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAm11

The 34-year-old’s take hits a little different because he knows the boxing game from the inside. The 33-1 pro isn’t just throwing out a random comparison; he’s pointing straight at one of the biggest differences between UFC and boxing: how fights actually get made.

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The UFC basically has a monopoly over the sport’s biggest stage, with most of the world’s elite talent under one roof. If a fighter wants to climb the rankings or defend a belt, they usually have to take whatever matchup the promotion puts in front of them.

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Boxing is a whole different game. With multiple promoters and sanctioning bodies like the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO involved, top fighters and their teams have far more say in which fights they take and which ones they pass on.

That’s not to say, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was out there ducking every great fighter who came his way. But Jon Jones’ 27-1 run is still pretty wild when you look at who he had to get through. The UFC legend spent years going up against former champions, top contenders, and Hall of Fame-level names, winning his first UFC title at just 23 and staying around the top of the division for almost his entire prime.

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And then there’s the whole MMA factor. In boxing, you’ve got one guy trying to outbox you. In MMA, you can dominate someone for four rounds and still have everything go sideways in a split second—one clean shot, one takedown, one submission, and it’s game over.

Even Jones’ only pro loss has an asterisk. He was disqualified against Matt Hamill for illegal downward elbows in a fight he was otherwise dominating. The funny part? That exact technique was later legalized under the Unified Rules, meaning ‘Bones’ technically has a loss on his record for something that wouldn’t even be illegal today.

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That makes the former double champion’s record even harder to maintain when you’re constantly fighting guys who can end your night in a heartbeat. But there’s still a pretty fair counterargument here: not every big-name opponent on the 38-year-old’s resume was necessarily at their best when they fought him.

The biggest example? Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Miocic was 42 years old, had been sitting on the sidelines for three years, and was coming off a brutal knockout loss to Francis Ngannou. So while beating a former heavyweight champion sounds great on paper, critics can argue that the timing made the matchup far less impressive than the name itself suggests.

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Still, you’d be crazy to act like Mayweather’s 50-0 is anything less than ridiculous. He stayed undefeated across five weight classes for two decades and shared the ring with some of the biggest names of his era, beating the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, and Shane Mosley.

Sure, critics can argue that the 49-year-old was brilliant at picking the right time and the right opponent. But that doesn’t magically erase the fact that he beat a ton of elite fighters along the way.

Arnold Barboza’s point isn’t really that the boxing legend’s greatness is fake; it’s that UFC fighters have way less control over just how dangerous their next assignment is. And that’s what makes Jon Jones’ 27-1 so impressive to him.

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Even boxing’s greatest stars know MMA is a different game

Arnold Barboza’s point about the best guys being forced to fight the best also shows just how brutal the jump between boxing and MMA can be. If an elite MMA fighter steps into a boxing ring, they still have to leave a huge chunk of their game at the door: no kicks, takedowns, elbows, or submissions.

They’re basically reduced to their hands, and even then, they’d be walking into a serious technical nightmare against a world-class boxer. For a pure boxer trying to make the jump into MMA, though, things get way uglier. Suddenly, those hands aren’t enough. There are kicks coming at your legs, elbows flying in close, takedowns waiting to happen and submissions lurking if you hit the ground.

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A wrestler or Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist can basically take away the boxer’s biggest advantage altogether. Instead of standing in front of them and trading punches, they can shoot for a takedown, drag the fight to the mat, and start hunting for a finish before the boxer even gets a chance to let those hands go.

James Toney gave us probably the most brutal example of this back in 2010. The multi-division boxing champ stepped into the cage against UFC legend Randy Couture, and things went south almost instantly. Couture took him down, got him to the mat, and submitted him in the very first round, barely giving Toney a chance to show off the boxing skills that had made him a champion.

It was a pretty perfect example of just how quickly elite boxing can become almost useless in MMA if you don’t have years of grappling behind you.

In fact, even Terence Crawford has basically made the same point himself. Despite having one of the best boxing resumes of his generation, Crawford had no interest in stepping into the Octagon with Conor McGregor under MMA rules. He knew exactly what would happen if ‘The Notorious’ was allowed to use his full arsenal.

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“I told Conor to himself, I said, ‘Hell no’. They called me, they offered me the fight, and me and Conor got on the phone, and we started politicking, you know, trying to figure something out,” Crawford told Bernie Tha Boxer. “And I just told him, ‘Man, I’m not getting in no f—– Octagon with you so you can be kicking me and elbowing me and s—.”

Floyd Mayweather Jr. himself has basically admitted the same thing. Back in 2017 and 2018, the boxing legend spent months teasing the idea of making an MMA debut, posting videos inside cages, talking about training with Tyron Woodley, and hyping up the ridiculous payday he could make in the UFC.

But when it came down to actually stepping inside the Octagon, the 49-year-old wasn’t interested.

“I’m not a f—– degenerate,” he said. “I’m not going to go into nobody’s cage and do what they do… If anyone wants to compete against me or fight against me, it’s in a boxing ring.”

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When reporters brought up those Instagram videos of Mayweather inside MMA cages, he wasn’t having any of it.

“You see a lot of bulls— on Instagram,” he said. “I’m gonna say this once again: everything is always on my terms. I’m the A-side—always. I’m not going to fight in an MMA ring. If I do fight in an MMA ring, boxing only.”

And honestly, that pretty much brings Arnold Barboza Jr.’s argument full circle. Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 is still an absurd achievement, and nobody can take away the greatness of the fighters he beat. But MMA is a different kind of chaos.

There are more weapons, more ways to lose, and far less room for a fighter to dictate exactly what kind of fight they’re walking into.

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That’s ultimately why Barboza gives Jon Jones the edge.

Going 27-1 while repeatedly being thrown in with elite competition, where one mistake can end everything in seconds, is a level of consistency he believes is even harder to maintain than the boxing legend’s perfect 50-0.