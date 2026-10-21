Boxing Champion Dmitry Bivol Delivers Reality Check on Potential Islam Makhachev Fight

Dmitry Bivol has poured cold water on hopes of a blockbuster crossover fight with UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev. While the reigning WBA, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight champion understands the appeal of boxing vs. MMA showdowns, Bivol is keeping his focus firmly on his own sport, with his sights set on building his legacy against fellow boxers rather than chasing a crossover spectacle.

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“That’s why I am not against such matchups when someone puts them together. But for the time being, I only see myself in boxing and look to keep building my boxing legacy, fighting boxers only,” Bivol said in Russian during a recent press conference.

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However, he hasn’t completely ruled out an unconventional matchup down the line.

The 35-year-old’s comments come as speculation around a potential boxing debut for Islam Makhachev continues to build. The UFC champion has openly expressed his willingness to compete under boxing rules, adding fuel to talk of a possible crossover.

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Makhachev met Saudi boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh at Zuffa Boxing 09 in August during a visit to New York, where he was there to support teammate Usman Nurmagomedov in his PFL fight against Archie Colgan.

Following the event, the UFC welterweight champion revealed that a potential boxing match is already on the table, following talks with Alalshikh.

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Imago Boxeo 2022 Saul – Canelo- Alvarez MEX vs Dmitry Bivol RUS Fight L-R, Saul -Canelo- Alvarez MEX and Dmitry Bivol RUS during the Boxing match for the WBA World Light Heavyweight Championship, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, 2022. brbr I-D, Saul -Canelo- Alvarez MEX y Dmitry Bivol RUS durante la pelea de Box por el Mundial WBA del peso semipesado, en el T-Mobile Arena de Las vegas, Nevada, el 07 de mayo de 2022. LAS VEGAS NEVADA ESTADOS UNIDOS PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxMEXxCHNxRUS Copyright: xAdrianxMaciasx 20220508040543_BOX_22_FIGHT_ALV_BIV_ALVAREZ92

“We had good talks about a boxing match in Zuffa Boxing with Turki Alalshikh,” Makhachev told MMA Junkie. “I don’t know if it’s a secret or not, but he said, ‘When you will be ready for boxing, just let me know, and we will do something.’

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“‘Why not? Box with some other fighters. Why not? Turki has asked me a couple of times, ‘Are you ready for boxing?’ I just tell him, ‘Sit with Dana White; just ask him, I’m ready. Anytime.'”

The Dagestani fighter’s openness to boxing has naturally sparked talk of a potential showdown with Dmitry Bivol, especially as Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing looks to bring established names into its growing roster.

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For now, though, the reigning WBA, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight champion is in no rush to entertain the idea. But he does see the appeal of crossover fights.

“First and foremost, if there were a lot of matchups like Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor, or just MMA fighters against boxers in general, and if such matchups completely filled up the media space, it wouldn’t be good,” Bivol explained. “But as long as there are many exciting and eye-catching fights in boxing alone, it’s cool to add matchups like that. So our favorite sport just gains popularity because of that.”

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The 35-year-old remains open to the idea of crossover fights if the right opportunity comes along, but he has no plans to pursue one anytime soon.

“Although I don’t know what the future holds. I may have a boxing match against an actor, but it’s not happening within the next few years for sure,” Bivol said.

For now, his attention is firmly on the task at hand. Dmitry Bivol is scheduled to defend his unified light heavyweight titles against Callum Smith on December 12 in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

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The Russian will put his WBA, IBF, and WBO belts, along with The Ring championship, on the line against the former WBA super-middleweight champion.

However, it is worth noting that Dmitry Bivol isn’t the only combat sports champion being drawn into the crossover boxing conversation, as more big names from the MMA world continue to explore opportunities inside the boxing ring.

Sean Strickland also eyes a boxing payday amid the UFC contract dispute

Dmitry Bivol and Islam Makhachev aren’t the only champions caught up in the crossover boxing conversation. UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has also floated the idea of stepping into the boxing ring for the right payday, especially as tensions with the UFC over his contract and compensation continue to simmer.

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Strickland recently reclaimed the middleweight title with a split-decision win over Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328. While many expected the American to defend his belt before the year was out, he has made it clear that he won’t fight again until his contractual dispute with the promotion is sorted out.

Strickland has even threatened to ditch MMA for boxing as his standoff with the UFC continues, with money being a major part of the conversation.

MMA coach Ray Longo has weighed in on Sean Strickland’s standoff with the UFC, and he can understand why the champion is looking at boxing as a potential alternative.

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Speaking on the Anik and Florian Podcast, Longo questioned why fighters should continue putting their bodies through the brutal demands of MMA when certain high-profile boxing bouts can offer significantly bigger paydays.

“When he talks, I do believe there’s a sense of honesty… I don’t think he’s a bulls–t artist. So I hope he never goes that route, because when he speaks, I do listen… And, you know, let him go box for $15 million,” Longo said. “You got guys in your own organization that are killing each other.

“You know, the training is totally different. It takes a way bigger toll on your body… I think Strickland can go in there and box 12 rounds like it’s nothing… And I think for him, because of the way he trains, it’s a no-brainer.”

The crossover boxing boom is opening up different possibilities for combat sports stars, but Dmitry Bivol and Sean Strickland are taking very different approaches. Islam Makhachev, on the other hand, has made it clear that he is open to testing himself in the boxing ring if the right opportunity comes along.

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But for now, the welterweight’s boxing debut will have to wait. The Dagestani could eventually follow in the footsteps of Conor McGregor, Francis Ngannou, Nate Diaz, and other MMA stars who have ventured into the boxing ring, but for that, he’ll need a big name opponent first.

A potential showdown with Bivol would certainly turn heads, but could it come anywhere close to the commercial success of McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr., which reportedly generated around $600 million in total revenue? That’s a huge benchmark to chase.