Dana White Calls Out Sean Strickland for Lying About His UFC Pay

Dana White has asked Sean Strickland to stop complaining about his UFC pay, and he didn’t exactly hold back! With ‘Tarzan’ unhappy with his paycheck and pushing for a bigger payday, the UFC boss has fired back, questioning the middleweight champion’s complaints and pointing to his May deal. And judging by White’s reaction, he’s not buying the champ’s argument.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to reporters after Week 10 of Season 10 of Dana White’s Contender Series, the head honcho took a swipe at Sean Strickland’s latest complaints.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I haven’t personally (heard what he said),” White said. “I’ve just heard through social media and stuff. But when isn’t Sean Strickland upset about something or doesn’t have something to say? Sean Strickland just signed a new contract in May. He just signed a new contract in May.

“He signed a new deal. Was that like, four months ago? Five months ago? He signed a new deal. And from what I hear, the number he’s putting out there, it’s not true. The number that he claimed he made is not true.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NEW YORK, NY – JULY 18: Dana White pictured during Zuffa Boxing Press Conference on day 3 of Fanatics Fest NYC on July 18, 2026 at Javits Center in New York City. Copyright: xmpi099/MediaPunchx

Sean Strickland, meanwhile, has made it pretty clear that he’s running out of patience. Taking to X, the middleweight champ said he’s “kinda over it” unless something changes. He also brought Conor McGregor into the conversation, pointing to reports that ‘The Notorious’ earned $30 million for his 69-second loss to Max Holloway at UFC 329 as an example of the kind of money top fighters can make.

ADVERTISEMENT

The champ has already floated the idea of stepping into the boxing ring, even calling out Jake Paul for a potential showdown once he’s done with his UFC contractual obligations.

Dana White, however, isn’t budging, insisting that the 35-year-old’s fresh contract changes the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is what it is,” he added. “If we were in a situation where he’d been under the same contract for a year, two years—he just signed a contract in May. He got a whole new deal in May.”

For now, Sean Strickland doesn’t seem to be getting that new payday anytime soon. Dana White has made his stance pretty clear, while the champ isn’t backing down from his demand for bigger money. With both sides seemingly dug in, it remains to be seen whether ‘Tarzan’ sticks around under his current deal or starts looking more seriously at opportunities outside the UFC. After all, he may have a $15 million price tag attached to his exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean Strickland could make $15 million by leaving the UFC for boxing

‘Tarzan’ might be looking beyond the UFC for his next big payday, but he still has five fights left on his contract. The champ has reportedly considered moving up to light heavyweight (205 pounds) to make finishing those fights easier, and he seems willing to sacrifice his middleweight title to make it happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to a fan on X, Sean Strickland made his stance pretty clear, suggesting he wouldn’t think twice about giving up the belt if it meant an easier weight cut.

“Yeah man, I wouldn’t even care to give up my belt and go to 205. Easier cut…” he wrote.

And then there’s the $15 million question. The 35-year-old has repeatedly brought up the reported $15 million deal offered to Conor Benn by Zuffa Boxing, putting that kind of money firmly in the conversation surrounding his own future. With boxing potentially offering a massive payday, the idea of walking away from MMA isn’t looking quite so far-fetched.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, veteran MMA coach Ray Longo has also weighed in, and he seems to believe the champ is dead serious about his frustrations.Speaking on the Anik and Florian Podcast, Longo acknowledged the financial appeal of boxing while making it clear he doesn’t want ‘Tarzan’ to leave MMA.

“When he talks, I do believe there’s a sense of honesty… I don’t think he’s a bulls— artist,” he said. “So I hope he never goes that route, because when he speaks, I do listen… And, you know, let him go box for $15 million.”

Longo also believes the middleweight champion could make the transition to boxing without much trouble, pointing to the brutal toll MMA training takes on fighters compared to boxing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You got guys in your own organization that are killing each other,” he added.”You know, the training is totally different. It takes a way bigger toll on your body.

“I think Strickland can go in there and box 12 rounds like it’s nothing… And I think for him, because of the way he trains, it’s a no-brainer.”

Sean Strickland has even set his sights on cruiserweight champ Jai Opetaia, who fights under White’s Zuffa Boxing banner. There’s just one big problem: Dana White doesn’t see that happening. Speaking with Nina Drama, the head honcho did not hesitate to dismiss the idea.

“I don’t think it ever goes good, crossing over to boxing with the MMA,” he said. “But Strickland is a tough guy and has hands.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s also the fact that Dana White has barred active UFC fighters from pursuing boxing while under contract.

But there’s no denying that the champ’s striking-heavy style could make a boxing crossover an interesting option. Sean Strickland averages 5.98 significant strikes per minute with 42% accuracy, while recording just 0.66 takedowns per 15 minutes.

However, with five UFC fights reportedly remaining on his deal and the UFC CEO pushing back against his pay complaints, Strickland’s next move could come down to more than just who’s offering the biggest check. Before he can chase those boxing millions, he’ll have to figure out where things stand with the UFC.