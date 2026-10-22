“I Have No Problem”: Alex Pereira Clears Stance on Dana White Paying Zuffa Boxers “$40 Million”

With boxers landing lucrative deals under Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing banner, questions about UFC fighter pay are back in the spotlight. But Alex Pereira isn’t losing sleep over what Zuffa boxers are making.

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Speaking to Ariel Helwani through a translator, Pereira was asked by Helwani whether he felt underpaid compared to what TKO is willing to shed out for their boxers.

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“I am happy,” Pereira said through his translator. “No problem. Boxing, go box for like, make another 40 million or whatever, but for what?”

So it seems like even the prospect of earning a hypothetical $40 million doesn’t appear to change his perspective. When asked if he was satisfied with the money he had made throughout his career, ‘Poatan’ doubled down on his stance, giving credit to the planning and decisions he had made alongside his team.

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“I think we have… we did a good plan and did a good work,” he added.

Alex Pereira’s comments also come just months after he secured a new eight-fight deal with the UFC in March. The agreement came as ‘Poatan’ prepared to move up to heavyweight, a decision that required him to relinquish his light heavyweight title.

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At the time, the Brazilian made it clear that his new contract had given him enough confidence to walk away from the belt.

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“With this new deal that UFC gave to me, I don’t care about letting go of the belt,” he said.

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The Brazilian has fought once since signing the agreement, leaving seven bouts remaining on his contract. Although the full financial terms of the deal have not been made public, his latest remarks offer a glimpse into his thinking.

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With his future secured under the new agreement, the former two-division champion doesn’t appear interested in pursuing boxing simply to chase the kind of paydays that have put the sport in the spotlight.

Alex Pereira’s stance stands in contrast to the growing frustration among some UFC fighters over the bigger financial opportunities available elsewhere under TKO Group Holdings.

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With Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing looking to make its mark on professional boxing, where top stars can command massive fight purses, questions have emerged over why boxers may be offered deals that look very different from the contracts UFC fighters sign.

Those questions gained more attention after Shakur Stevenson revealed that his partnership with Zuffa Boxing had ended just months after it began. The lightweight star said he had spent weeks training for fights he believed were coming together, only for those matchups to fall through.

“I’ve been working my ass off, staying focused, staying in shape,” Stevenson said. “I’ve been in camp for, like, eight weeks preparing for fights that I was told was going to happen, and it has not happened.”

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Reports also claimed that Zuffa offered Stevenson around $7 million to fight Jose Valenzuela. Stevenson reportedly turned down the offer, seeking $15 million per fight instead.

While Pereira appears satisfied with his earnings, other UFC fighters have been more vocal about pay inequality. Sean Strickland, for instance, has argued that MMA fighters deserve a bigger share of the revenue their sport generates. He has even floated the idea of boxing Jake Paul if the UFC’s fighter pay structure doesn’t improve.

The reported $15 million deal involving boxer Conor Benn has further highlighted the financial differences that fighters are discussing.

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Alex Pereira’s pragmatism stands in contrast to the growing debate over fighter compensation. With a new long-term UFC agreement and championship success in two divisions, he appears confident in the career decisions he has made for himself and his family.

Rather than focusing on what boxers might earn, he appears content to pursue his remaining goals in MMA.

Contractual commitments limit immediate boxing prospects

Alex Pereira hasn’t completely ruled out the idea of stepping into a boxing ring. During an interview with Fred Talks Fighting in London, where he was supporting longtime coach Plinio Cruz at a Misfits Boxing event, the Brazilian was asked if a move to professional boxing could be on the cards.

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Cruz translated the Brazilian’s response, pointing to his remaining UFC commitments and age as major hurdles.

“Well, with seven fights left in his UFC contract at 39, it’s kind of impossible,” Cruz said, as reported by Bloody Elbow. “But he’s happy to be here with me.”

Heavy published a slightly different translation of Alex Pereira’s response: “Well, we have seven fights left in his UFC contract. I’m 39; it’s kind of impossible.”

Notably, neither translation directly linked Alex Pereira’s hesitation to money. Instead, the focus was on his remaining UFC commitments and the challenge of starting a boxing career at 39.

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That’s a notable change from his stance in 2025, when he openly expressed his desire to step into the boxing ring. Speaking on the Connect Cast podcast, ‘Poatan’ made it clear that the appeal went beyond the potential payday. He simply wanted to challenge himself in a different sport and prove he could excel there, too.

“I am definitely going to box… It’s not about aiming for more money. I like a challenge. I want to be the best,” Pereira said, according to Sports Illustrated.

For now, though, his attention remains on MMA. Alex Pereira is scheduled to face Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 as he looks to secure his first heavyweight win.

A potential matchup against the winner of Ciryl Gane’s title defense against Josh Hokit has also entered the conversation. With major challenges still ahead in the UFC, Alex Pereira appears to have plenty left to accomplish before seriously considering a move to the boxing ring.