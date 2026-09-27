“They Need to Investigate This”: Tony Ferguson’s Misfits Boxing Title Bout Win Faces Fight Fixing Allegations

Tony Ferguson’s latest Misfits Boxing win has left fans with plenty of questions. The former UFC interim lightweight champion stopped Mahmoud Sebie in the second round of their Misfits Boxing co-main event, but fans quickly started wondering what they had just watched. Sebie simply spent parts of the fight standing almost completely still, keeping his hands down and barely reacting as ‘El Cucuy’ unloaded combinations.

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Yes, it was weird. So, it’s no surprise that fans weren’t the only ones scratching their heads. Ariel Helwani also caught the bizarre moments, sharing clips from the fight on X with a pretty blunt reaction.

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“Check this out. Super weird,” Helwani wrote.

And once the footage started making the rounds, fans truly got suspicious. The matchup wasn’t even supposed to be this one.

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Tony Ferguson was originally booked to face former soccer player Kenzo Biyong, but travel issues forced a late change.

That opened the door for Mahmoud Sebie, an Olympian who has also competed in both PFL and Bellator, to step in on short notice. And despite the last-minute change, the UFC legend didn’t waste any time getting after ‘Prince of Egypt.’

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USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 229-Ferguson vs Pettis, Oct 6, 2018 Las Vegas, NV, USA Tony Ferguson red gloves celebrates after beating Anthony Pettis blue gloves during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports, 06.10.2018 21:12:14, 11393720, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, Anthony Pettis, Tony Ferguson, wow, MMA, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 11393720

‘El Cucuy’ came out swinging and nearly had the fight wrapped up late in the opening round. He landed a nasty knockdown that sent the Egyptian crashing face-first onto the canvas, leaving him looking seriously hurt.

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For a moment, it looked like the 42-year-old was about to get the finish. Somehow, though, Sebie beat the count and made it back to his corner.

The 34-year-old managed to catch Ferguson early in the second, briefly rocking ‘El Cucuy’ and giving him a little scare. But Tony Ferguson quickly shook it off, got back in control, and kept the pressure on until the referee finally stepped in.

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The win gave Ferguson another victory since his move into influencer boxing. He had already beaten Warren Spencer and Salt Papi, making Sebie his third straight win. Still, the result wasn’t exactly what had people talking. It was everything weird that happened along the way.

Fans question whether Tony Ferguson’s fight with Mahmoud Sebie was rigged

The footage shared by Ariel Helwani immediately sparked a wave of reactions, with some fans openly questioning whether the fight was legitimate. One viewer went straight to the point: “They need to investigate this.”

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Another admitted they had no personal stake in the fight but still found the footage difficult to explain: “Woah. I have no dog in this race, but that may be one of the most obvious examples of a rigged fight I’ve ever seen.”

Others were even more convinced, as they shared comments such as, “Hahah, what a fixed fight, hella rigged,” “Lmao, clearly a fixed fight,” and “Not one for calling a fight rigged, but that was very weird.”

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Another fan went even further, calling it “the fakest fight in the history of fake fights.”

Not everyone seemed particularly bothered by the possibility of a scripted contest, either.

“Rigged, but Tony won, so we don’t care,” one fan wrote. Another added: “Scripted for sure but happy for Tony.”

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However, there were also plenty of fans who pushed back against the idea that anything was fixed. “I don’t think he’s rigged; I just think he gassed cuz he sucks,” one fan argued.

Another pointed toward the circumstances surrounding Mahmoud Sebie’s performance. “He just got dropped badly, took the fight late notice, and was noticeably tired. I don’t see anything weird with this.”

“He just got outclassed,” another fan simply wrote.

The whole thing hits a little differently considering influencer boxing has already been dealing with questions about how legit some of these fights really are this year.

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Back in May, R&B singer Ray J made his amateur MMA debut against internet personality Supah Hot Fire at Brand Risk 14. The fight lasted just 26 seconds into the second round before Supah Hot Fire scored the knockout.

But what happened right after the finish is where things got even more interesting. Ray J looked furious after coming around and was heard repeatedly saying, “I thought we had a plan,” while also complaining about how much money they had just lost.

Naturally, those comments raised plenty of eyebrows, with many taking them as a possible hint that the fight was supposed to play out differently. In fact, things got serious enough that promoter Adin Ross and Brand Risk Promotions launched an internal investigation into whether there had been any attempt to manipulate the outcome.

So with that controversy still fresh, it’s easy to see why the footage of Tony Ferguson vs. Mahmoud Sebie is getting so much attention.

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But there’s another side to the story, and ‘El Cucuy’ himself had something interesting to say after the fight. The former UFC star admitted he was not even fully processing everything that happened, revealing that he was still dealing with the recent loss of his mother.

“I’m gonna be real with you; I don’t know what the f— it was either,” Ferguson said. “I was in the back, still dazed. It was kind of like in a dream state, trying to figure everything out.

“Literally, I lost my mom a couple of months ago, so I’m just battling through everything I possibly can right now. That s— is not going to happen when we fight.”

Tony Ferguson’s comments came shortly after Austin McBroom stepped into the ring and appeared to set up a potential title fight with him.

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For now, the result officially goes down as another win for the MMA legend. But with Ariel Helwani raising an eyebrow and fans dissecting the footage, the bizarre moments from the fight may end up being remembered just as much as the stoppage itself.