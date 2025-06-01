Branding Maycee Barber “Unprofessional”, Erin Blanchfield & Coach Make a Request to Dana White After UFC Vegas 107 Fallout

We have witnessed Dana White‘s main event plans for many UFC events falling apart, leading him to reshuffle them. But an unusual incident took place when UFC Vegas 107 had one of its main event fighters, Maycee Barber, pull out of the fight at the very last minute. Erin Blanchfield was livid with what went down, as she missed out on a crucial fight, sharing some words of critique for her flyweight counterpart.

Maycee Barber already had her preparations messed up when she missed weight for UFC Vegas 107. Her pulling out of the fight due to certain medical issues left a bad taste in Erin Blanchfield’s mouth. This isn’t the first time they were paired up to fight because the two flyweights were originally scheduled to fight in 2021, so, understandably, Blanchfield doesn’t want to have anything to do with Barber for another booking.

“No. My coaches right away were like, ‘Don’t entertain her. She’s not on your level.’ Super unprofessional,” Erin Blanchfield told Megan Olivi post-UFC Vegas 107. Furthermore, ‘Cold Blooded’ also mentioned her ambitions to win the women’s flyweight title, and for that, she’s asking Dana White for another top contender, instead of Maycee Barber.

“I’d love another five-rounder against someone else in the top 5. Keep working my way towards the title. I don’t know exactly what yet. I’ll talk to my manager, and maybe I can figure it out,” Erin Blanchfield added. Meanwhile, she wasn’t done dishing out some rough words on Maycee Barber during the post-fight pressers.

Erin Blanchfield said that she and Maycee Barber knew they were going to butt heads in 2025 from January. As such, she didn’t understand why her opponent couldn’t get things in order. “So she missed weight, then she gets to Saturday. She gets to the locker room. I’m fully ready to go. She’s supposed to be ready to go. Supposedly, now she has all these health issues right when we’re supposed to fight. I think it’s pretty crazy,” Blanchfield stated in the post-fight presser. Well, before we make any assumptions, let’s take a look at what went down with Barber. So, let’s take a look at that front.

The reason Maycee Barber pulled out of the fight against Erin Blanchfield

Fans were stunned when the commentators announced that the UFC Vegas 107 main event had been canceled. According to reports, Maycee Barber did not get the medical clearance to compete against Erin Blanchfield. Moreover, it was ‘Cold Blooded’ who revealed that Hunter Campbell came up to her to inform her that Barber was suffering from seizures, but she didn’t expand too much on that part.

“Hunter came in saying that she was having a seizure, and she’s having medical issues, and that she’s not going to be able to fight,” Erin Blanchfield stated in the aforementioned interview with Megan Olivi. “I knew once I saw him that it wasn’t something good because he was kind of, like, being real serious. I feel like I’m just a little disbelief.”

While there’s no doubt that Erin Blanchfield will be getting a new opponent soon, it will be interesting to see what Dana White decides to do with Maycee Barber after her untimely pullout. Will they set this fight up for a third time? That seems unlikely, as it eerily echoes a situation similar to Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s fight, which was booked five times and never materialized. Let us know what you think in the comments section.