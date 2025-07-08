Brandon Moreno Ignores Joshua Van Callout for Royval Trilogy at UFC Noche

Brandon Moreno had options. One came from a young, hungry name that was swiftly rising up the rankings. The other arrived with unfinished business. When Moreno shared his latest update, fans knew exactly where he was going. And, while it’s a fight that everyone wants to see, it comes at a cost; most notably, someone else gets left waiting. That someone is Joshua Van.

After defeating Bruno Silva in the third round at UFC 316, the 22-year-old politely requested a rematch with Moreno. Van made it obvious that it was not a personal matter but rather a challenge for which he felt prepared. “Before I got to the UFC, he was always nice to me,” Van said in the presser.

“I didn’t call him out to be disrespectful. If they give me him, I’ll be ready.” But Moreno was already considering a different name: Brandon Royval. After all, their history goes back to 2020, when Moreno won their first fight by TKO.

Brandon Royval returned the favor earlier this year, winning in Mexico City by a narrow split decision. That tied the score, and Royval had already called for a trilogy. So when Moreno answered, “I accept 🤝 @broyval 🔥!!” on Instagram, the path was clear.

It’s a safe and marketable choice. A third fight between two top-tier fighters with a 1-1 record carries enough weight to be a co-main event on a major card, possibly at UFC Noche this September. The fanbase knows these two are as violent as they get, and each has something to prove.

However, while Royval vs. Moreno III promises action, it also slows Van’s momentum during his best run yet. Still, Van’s activity, confidence, and readiness to confront anyone make him difficult to ignore. Whether he fights in September or waits for a larger name, he’s already on people’s radar.

The Brandons will settle the score. Van, on the other hand, seems to be just getting started. In fact, he already believes that he can take on one of the best grapplers in the UFC right now. But who is it? Well, it’s none other than Alexandre Pantoja.

Joshua Van is ready to go toe-to-toe with Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van may have been passed over by Moreno, but he is already aiming higher. The 22-year-old wants to take on Alexandre Pantoja and is fed up with being told he isn’t ready. “We win the fight. Now people are saying I’m not ready for the title fight,” he said. He’s not bothered by the noise; he’s simply doing his job.

As far as Van’s concerned, he belongs in the conversation. He knows Pantoja is dangerous, especially on the ground. But ‘The Fearless’ is living up to his moniker and definitely not backing down. “I just don’t like hugging another man in a fight,” he said, explaining why fans haven’t seen much of his grappling.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But he insists it is there when needed. “Yeah. If I didn’t think I could defend it, do you think I’d be willing to fight him?” For Van, believing in his abilities is not optional; it is the norm. No official date has been set, but Van says camp starts in his head long before the paperwork.

While healing up from two tough fights, he and his coaches are already preparing. “They’ll always find a way to say you’re not ready,” Van said. “Just imagine how the f— am I in the UFC fighting and not knowing no ground?” ‘The Fearless’ isn’t concerned about proving anything in interviews. He intends to do it inside the cage.