Brandon Moreno Makes Risky Turnaround for Mexico After First-Ever TKO Loss at UFC 323

Is the UFC rushing former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno back into competition and does this decision help him or put him at further risk? Fans have been asking this question on social media ever since news broke that Moreno will headline UFC Mexico on February 28. The announcement shocked everyone because it came less than a week after his controversial knockout loss to Tatsuro Taira at UFC 323.

Despite the controversy, Brandon Moreno refuses to dwell on the result. The Mexican star wants to reset his mind and compete again in front of his home fans, a place that has often brought out his best performances. On Friday, Dana White & Co. announced that the Mexican champ will make a quick turnaround after his second-round loss to Taira. Under the UFC–Paramount schedule, he will return in a few months to face Asu Almabayev in the main event.

However, analysts remain skeptical about whether this move is wise. Many argue that the upcoming matchup may be driven by Brandon Moreno chasing a new contract or a larger payday, leaving him in a vulnerable position. They also caution that returning so soon increases the risk of long-term brain injury.

“He’s consistently the only Mexican who stands up to headline here even though we’ve talked about how nervous and stressed fighting in Mexico City makes him. This is his 5th time fighting there, 4th as a Main,” wrote Claro Sports broadcaster Rodrigo Del Campo González on X.

These concerns also highlight a broader issue involving post-fight health and CTE, something many fighters struggle with later in their careers. Veterans such as BJ Penn and several others have dealt with long-term effects of repeated head trauma.

Now that the UFC has scheduled him to return again so soon, fans have once more grown concerned about how this pace might affect him.

Fans fear “death sentence” for Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno has openly acknowledged the pressure of being the face of Mexican MMA. Before UFC 323, he admitted feeling stressed and even considered “retirement” after losing to Brandon Royval in February 2024. At that time, he wanted to spend time with his family and recover before making another run.

After taking some time off, ‘The Assassin Baby’ returned and secured victories over Amir Albazi and Steve Erceg. Then, just when he stood one step away from a title shot, Tatsuro Taira derailed his momentum.

Now, with Brandon Moreno set to return so soon, fans express concern. One fan commented, “I think the 5 rounds benefits Moreno just worried this is too quick of turnaround.” On the other hand, some fans view ranked No. 7 contender Asu Almabayev as a manageable challenge, pointing to his struggles against top competition like Manel Kape in March.

One fan wrote, “Best bounce back for Moreno, he should win this easily and clearly,” a sentiment echoed by another who added, “I see what you’re trying to do UFC.”

Still, fans should not underestimate the determined Kazakh fighter, who already bounced back this year with strong wins over Jose Ochoa and Alex Perez. Meanwhile, Moreno, a two-time champion, might see his hunger tested when he faces the 31-year-old inside the locked cage.

Meanwhile, many fans worry that the UFC allowed Brandon Moreno to fight again so soon. One angry fan commented, “Shame on the UFC for allowing Moreno fight again this soon after getting put out completely cold just 5 days ago,” while another added, “Da*n Moreno needs more time after that devastating TKO.”

Earlier this year, ‘The Assassin Baby’ already headlined UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg on March 2025, in Mexico City. Those bouts, combined with his previous fights, increase the pressure on the two-time flyweight champion. One concerned fan wrote, “NOOOO, Brandon, take some time and heal this is a death sentence.” However, the UFC relies on Moreno as a major draw to sell the card.

At the same time, with two grapplers in the main event, some fans worry about the fight’s excitement. One fan commented, “Honestly expected this to co-main or something,” noting that both fighters focus heavily on the ground game, which could dampen anticipation.

Meanwhile, UFC officials confirmed Adrian Yanez vs. Aoriqileng for the Mexico fight card, according to MMA scientists. What are your thoughts on the upcoming UFC Mexico event? If you could swap out Brandon Moreno vs. Asu Almabayev, which fight would you choose instead? Share your opinion below.