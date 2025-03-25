Brandon Moreno Nickname ‘The Assassin Baby’: Meaning and Origin Behind the UFC Star’s Moniker

While most mixed martial artists like to have a nickname that can strike fear into their enemies’ hearts, there are a handful of others who have monikers that do the opposite—perhaps as a way to throw their opponents off. One such fighter is Brandon Moreno, despite his ‘cute’ moniker and friendly personality, is an absolute savage in the Octagon.

With Bruce Buffer introducing Moreno as ‘The Assassin Baby’, the fighting community was taken aback, wondering why a prize fighter would have such an unassuming nickname. That’s what we’re to find out, the meaning behind the nickname ‘The Assassin Baby’. So let’s get to know all about Moreno’s nickname today.

Why is Brandon Moreno called ‘The Assassin Baby’?

Brandon Moreno began training in a gym in his hometown as a child. At the age of 12, he devised his approach and found his footing in mixed martial arts. By the age of 17, he went pro, and that is when he got his nickname. In an interview with MMA reporter Nina-Marie Daniele in 2023, the Mexican revealed the comical tale behind his moniker.

Moreno admitted that despite being 17, he still had a very boyish face and physique that made him look a lot like a child. As a result, the nickname ‘Baby Assassin’ was born. However, the earlier version of the nickname made him look more like a threat to babies than to other fighters. So he decided to change it to ‘The Assassin Baby’ to avoid any mixup, lest he find himself on a child protection list. Nevertheless, that’s not the only captivating piece of trivia from the Mexican star’s childhood.

There is a lot more that the fighting community doesn’t know about the former flyweight champion. One such thing is linked to his habit of collecting Pokemon cards. Let’s take a look at some lesser-known stuff about the Mexican star.

More unknown facts about Brandon Moreno

While many are aware of several stories about Brandon Moreno’s professional life, do you know that he worked making piñatas in his childhood to help his family? Yup, that is actually true. Moreno mentioned in an interview with ESPN that, during his adolescence, he paused his studies to help his father make piñatas.

It was 2011, and he was just beginning to generate his income not only for academic subjects but also for attending a local gym and preparing for what would later be his life: mixed martial arts. Nevertheless, a part of his childhood still lives in him since the Mexican fighter is a huge fan of Pokemon. The two-time UFC flyweight champion has a truly impressive collection of Pokemon cards.

Another amazing fact about Moreno is that he has never suffered a TKO or submission loss. With an impressive MMA record of 21-8-2, ‘The Assassin Baby’ is one of the select few who can claim that despite over five losses, they have never been submitted or gotten knocked down. Instead, the judges’ scorecards had him losing those fights.

Nevertheless, his fan-favorite status came under serious scrutiny when he almost got involved in a doping issue. A few years ago, Moreno tested positive for clenbuterol from an in-competition urine sample. While many thought that this would diminish the UFC star’s legacy, the USADA soon came out with the clarification that Moreno tested positive for the drug due to consumption of meat that contained the same.

Now, UFC fans are indeed glad that Brandon Moreno survived the scandal, and they cannot wait to see him go one-on-one against Steve Erceg at UFC on ESPN 64. Do you think Erceg will be intimidated by Moreno’s moniker? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.