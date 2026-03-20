Breakout WWE Star Reveals Joe Rogan as Inspiration Behind Wrestling Career

After spending two decades in the UFC, Joe Rogan became an inspiration for MMA fans and athletes alike, playing a major role in the sport’s popularity. Outside of MMA, fans also appreciate the UFC color commentator for his boxing knowledge. But surprisingly, one of WWE’s rising stars credited the UFC commentator as the key inspiration for his entire career.

Recently, Oba Femi became a breakout WWE star after debuting around the Royal Rumble season, delivering stellar showings against veteran stars like Rusev and former champion The Miz. Following that, he even powerbombed Brock Lesnar during a Monday Night RAW episode and is now set to face the beast at WrestleMania 42. So, Femi has definitely emerged as a rising star in the pro wrestling scene, and for that, he thanked Joe Rogan for shaping his mindset.

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“I just recognize the pattern of everyone who are successful,” Femi told Stephanie McMahon on the What’s Your Story podcast. “They weren’t afraid to dream wild. Name one. Elon (Musk). Joe Rogan, whoever. Yeah, I listened to a lot of Joe Rogan when I was in college. Yeah, a lot of Joe Rogan, and you know, he just had this mindset of like go out there, go and do it,” he added.

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When it comes to pro wrestling, Joe Rogan is a known critic of WWE and other organizations. He has often grilled the entire industry for putting on scripted fights and even once said, “pro wrestling is gay” during one of his stand-up comedy routines. However, over time, the UFC commentator started understanding the pro wrestling culture and has invited guests like Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, and John Cena to his podcast.

Well, after Femi revealed Rogan as one of his inspirations, the 58-year-old has not responded to the WWE star. But aside from the UFC commentator, the Nigerian pro wrestling star also named David Goggins and Elon Musk as his inspirations.

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Imago MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins Apr 12, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC announcer Joe Rogan during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240412_mjr_su5_070

Now, when it comes to Joe Rogan’s relationship with WWE, he has also shared some details on how he is slowly understanding the culture, and he even seems to have chosen an interesting way to better understand how pro wrestling works.

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Joe Rogan appreciates an old WWE documentary

Long-time viewers of Joe Rogan know that the commentator-podcaster really likes watching documentaries. So, to understand the world of pro wrestling, the popular figure picked one of WWE’s most interesting documentary series, and he apparently loved it.

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“These WWE documentaries on A&E right now are really well done,” Rogan posted on his Instagram while watching an episode of the A&E WWE documentary. “Maybe I’m really high, but I think I’m now beginning to truly understand pro wrestling,” he added.

For the unversed, the A&E WWE documentary series definitely sheds light on various legends of the promotion. But it also goes beyond the boundaries of the ring, focusing on their rivalries, personal stories, and rare footage that makes this content stand out from the rest. Rogan, as an enthusiast, got to engage with the genre more and even ended up inviting WWE personalities onto his podcast.

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That said, do you think after this shoutout, Joe Rogan would invite Oba Femi to his podcast? Let us know in the comments section below.