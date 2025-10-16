Every fighter carries a story that stretches far beyond the Octagon, and for Brendan Allen, that story began long before he ever threw a punch in the UFC. Currently ranked no.9 in the middleweight division with a record of 25-7, the 29-year-old has fought his way from small-town beginnings to the grandest stage of mixed martial arts.

Now, as he gears up to face Reinier de Ridder in the UFC Vancouver main event on October 18, replacing Anthony Hernandez, fans have grown curious. Who is the man behind the gloves, and what are the roots that shaped the fighter known as ‘All In’? Let’s take a closer look!

What Is Brendan Allen’s Ethnicity? Where Did He Grow Up?

Brendan Allen’s story begins in the American South, a region where grit and work ethic are as natural as breathing. Born on December 28, 1995, in Beaufort, South Carolina, Allen proudly identifies as American. His ethnicity reflects his Southern upbringing, a blend of traditional values, hard work, and a deep sense of community.

In addition to that, Allen gives credit to UFC for his interest in fighting: “I watched UFC on TV while I was playing football,” Allen told MMASucka. He further added, “One day my brother’s friend offered to come try a class so my dad, brother, and I did and I signed up right then. It’s history from there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendan “All In” Allen (@b_allen185) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

From that moment, the boy from Beaufort found his calling, one forged through sweat, discipline, and the quiet determination of small-town roots. But who were the people who helped him build that foundation? Let’s meet the family behind the fighter.

Who Are Brendan Allen’s Parents?

Behind every fighter is a family that shapes their path, and for Brendan Allen, that family begins with Michelle and James Allen of Louisiana. While not a lot of information is available about his mother, Allen’s father worked as the second-in-command at a construction company, but he wasn’t just a provider; he was a role model.

In his UFC.com Q&A, ‘All In’ was asked about his heroes, and he confessed, “My heroes are my brother and father. “From the look of it, the Allens are the blueprint of a hardworking American family, grounded in responsibility, faith, and ambition. And it’s that same foundation that helped Brendan Allen take his first steps from a curious teenager into a world-class fighter.

How Did Brendan Allen Transition from Wrestling and Boxing to MMA?

Brendan Allen’s career in MMA started when he witnessed his big brother in his Jiu-Jitsu class. The young lad joined the academy to train himself in BJJ when he was just 13. Soon, ‘All In’ started competing in Mississippi in boxing and wrestling. A͏ft͏er s͏t͏udying ͏cr͏͏im͏inal j͏ust͏i͏͏ce at͏ Loui͏s͏ia͏͏na U͏niversity, th͏͏e f͏͏ig͏͏hter ͏͏re͏a͏l͏iz͏ed this͏ might ͏no͏t͏ ͏͏be͏ his tr͏u͏e ͏c͏͏alli͏ng. He s͏o͏on͏ tra͏͏͏nsit͏ioned t͏o trai͏n͏ing in mixe͏d m͏artial a͏r͏t͏s at͏͏ ͏͏Cleme͏͏nt͏i’s G͏la͏d͏iator Acade͏͏my. ͏

Brendan Allen’s amateur career was crowned by the IMMAF 2015 World Championships. During the UFC international fight week at the time, ‘All-in’ fought three times within six days to become the middleweight IMMAF champion. After defeating James Duckett, who just recently competed at Cage Warriors 88 at the IMMAF, Allen understood that it was time for him to become a professional fighter.

Six weeks later, in August 2015, ‘All In’ was ready to make his professional debut at WFC 42 against Zebulon Stroud. There were huge expectations for the Beaufort, South Carolina native, and he didn’t disappoint anyone as he won his debut fight by way of a first-round TKO. Allen continued his i͏mpressive run leading i͏n͏to 2017, amassing͏ ͏a͏ record of 6-1. In ͏2016, his last two bouts (MC͏FP 2 and Valor Fights 39:͏ Whee͏ler vs. Allen) both s͏aw͏ him hea͏dl͏ining͏ the main event͏.

After an impressive career at WFC, Brendan Allen debuted in LFA back in 2017 against Jon Kirk at LFA 3: Spann vs. Giles. He defeated his opponent in the very first round by way of TKO as well. Regardless, LFA was a monumental moment for the fighter to get Dana White’s attention. After a few middleweight wins and losses, more of the former, White would call the fighter to take part in DWCS in 2019, and after defeating Aaron Jeffery, the UFC gave him a contract. Today, as he prepares for yet another main event in Vancouver, that same fire burns bright, the same one that lit up a small jiu-jitsu gym in South Carolina years ago!