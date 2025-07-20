Brendan Allen Squashes Beef With Marvin Vettori Over Late Brother, Dustin Poirier Reacts

The rivalry between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen came to a close at UFC 318, as Allen finally secured a decision win over the Italian middleweight. But this bout was more than just a grudge match; it was a redemption fight for Vettori, who was grappling with the devastating loss of his brother in a house fire earlier this year. Despite the heat of their rivalry, Allen put animosity aside after the win, showing true class by not only respecting Vettori’s warrior spirit but also offering heartfelt sympathy for his unimaginable loss.

After his victory against Vettori, Allen had a conversation with the media where he expressed his sorrow over the loss of Vettori’s brother. In a respectful tone, the fighter stated, “I’m very sorry for him and his family. It touches my heart. My brother’s over there in the wheelchair — he wasn’t always like that, and it hurts. So I can’t imagine what it feels like to fully lose your brother.”

He further added, “My heart goes out to him and his family for that. Respect to him for coming here and still fighting, ’cause I wouldn’t fight if something happened to my brother. As far as him personally, it’s up to him, man. I don’t hold any beef. It is what it is.” Allen dropped all of his rivalry with Vettori. For those who are unaware, their rivalry is nothing new.

Both of them were supposed to fight at UFC Vegas 90 in April 2024, but the fight never happened as the Italian pulled out due to injury. With Vettori’s withdrawal, Allen ended up fighting Chris Curtis and won the bout via split decision. After the victory, Vettori took to his X handle to take a dig at Allen, writing, “Allen… you looked like dog s–t, got rocked every single round.” In response to the callout, Allen referred to Vettori as irrelevant.

That’s not all, tensions boiled over at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, after a PFL event in August 2024. Various reports suggest that Vettori tried to strike Allen’s teammate Tuco Tokkos. Allen intervened and threw multiple punches at Vettori, officially sparking a casino scuffle. Their long beef finally came to an end at UFC 318; however, he still holds a beef against his coach: “But f-k his coach though—my boy already f—d him up”

