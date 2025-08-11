Brendan Schaub Backtracks on Comments Against Joe Rogan-Inspired Move as “Stupid” Media Resurfaces Them

Brendan Schaub‘s recent move to Austin, Texas, has garnered a lot of attention, but the bigger story is being overlooked: the influence of his buddy Joe Rogan. Schaub’s decision was not taken at random; the JRE host urged him to make the move. However, now the former fighter’s words about losing the pace and mood of Los Angeles are making the rounds. So, is he already regretting his decision?

On the most recent episode of The Fighter and The Kid podcast, Schaub and Bryan Callen reviewed a list of podcasters and comedians who followed Joe Rogan to Texas but later expressed reservations about their decisions. And interestingly, Schaub was first on the list. Intrigued, he started reading his own quotes, as they said, “I miss my commute. I miss my routine.”

However, realizing how early those statements were made, the former fighter quickly clarified that these were the thoughts he had during his first week in Austin. “That was week one of me moving here. Literally the first podcast,” he clarified on the podcast. The former UFC fighter criticized the media’s reaction as “stupid,” claiming that headlines exaggerated his early move struggles.

But that’s not all; he also pointed out that Shane Gillis and Tim Dillon, who were on the same list, were just being silly too. “Shane and Tim are both single. “Big difference,” he noted. “Tim goes off on LA, New York. Tim’s being silly. For them to create a f—– headline out of that—stupid.” The 42-year-old joked that it would have been appropriate to include a note indicating that he was still on the move.

“Also, could have put underneath in little parentheses, ‘This is also Brendan’s first week of leaving LA to Texas.'” Behind those early comments lies a more thoughtful decision. Brendan Schaub’s decision was motivated by irritation with Los Angeles’ exorbitant cost of living, high taxes, and concerns about public schools and “woke” culture that did not sit well with him.

Furthermore, the financial hardship of maintaining his lifestyle and business operations in Los Angeles drove him to Austin, where friends such as Rogan and Lex Fridman encouraged him to relocate. Brendan Schaub openly said that he misses some aspects of Los Angeles, but he was equally excited about his new surroundings and opportunities.

Unlike some who have returned to California, Schaub remains devoted to his Texas life. The media frenzy surrounding his statements shows how easily context can be lost when nuanced feelings about change meet headlines. At its core, the former fighter’s move is about seeking independence, security, and a better life for his family—values he shares with Joe Rogan, the friend who started it all. But do you know why the JRE host made the move?

Joe Rogan’s extreme step for his daughters’ safety

Joe Rogan’s move to Texas was more than just a lifestyle choice; it was a conscious decision to safeguard his family. Unlike Brendan Schaub, who made the move for personal and financial reasons, Rogan prioritized the protection of his three girls. He left the glitz of Los Angeles in search of a quieter, more grounded life away from what he saw as the city’s chaotic and harmful environment.

The JRE host has openly condemned Los Angeles as being “not a good place for young people” and “filled with too many bizarre ambitions and creeps.” Taking inspiration from comedian Ron White, he moved his family to a $14 million estate on Lake Austin, giving them more space, security, and a stronger community.

This move was intended to provide a better environment for his children to grow up in. And since his move, Rogan has praised Texas for its laid-back lifestyle and tight-knit community. For him, putting family first was an obvious choice, and this perspective provides new insight on Schaub’s decision to follow in his footsteps, seeking not only opportunities but also a safer, more stable lifestyle.