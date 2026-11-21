Brian Ortega went up to lightweight looking for a fresh start. Instead, he walked out of UFC Qatar with his gloves on the canvas and his MMA career behind him. Dan Hooker shut down ‘T-City’ over three rounds, cruising to a 30-27 unanimous decision on all three judges’ scorecards. But the result barely told the full story.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just moments after the loss, Ortega got on the mic with Michael Bisping, laid down his gloves, and admitted that he believed he was done fighting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think so, yeah, I think so,” he replied when asked if this was the end of the road for the 35-year-old. “I started this because I came from nothing. And I wanted to be something, and I was fueled by hate. I was fueled by anger. And I don’t have that anymore.

“I feel bad that I hit him. I just have—I healed, you know. So as of right now, I think that’s it. I just want to thank everyone, all the people that, you know, supported me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago July 12, 2022, New York, NY, New York, NY, United States: LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, NY – JULY 13: Brian Ortega addresses the media ahead of his Main Event bout at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez on July 16, 2022 in Long Island, New York, NY, United States. Copyright: xMattxDaviesx

From the opening bell, Dan Hooker made Brian Ortega chase him. The 36-year-old used his size and reach perfectly, staying just outside Ortega’s range while hammering his legs and body with kicks.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘T-City’ simply couldn’t get close enough to build any real offense. Even when the 35-year-old finally got a takedown, Hooker scrambled straight back up and immediately went back to making Ortega fight at his preferred distance.

By the second round, Ortega knew he had to start pushing the pace. He tried walking ‘Hangman’ down and forcing him toward the fence, but the New Zealander had an answer for almost everything. His jab kept Brian Ortega guessing, while his kicks and elbows continued to rack up damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third round was Ortega’s best shot at turning things around. He finally landed his right hand clean and opened up Dan Hooker’s nose, but it still wasn’t enough to swing the fight. Hooker stayed composed and kept picking ‘T-City’ apart with long punches and low kicks.

With the fight slipping away, Brian Ortega finally got Dan Hooker back on the canvas and desperately hunted for an arm triangle. For a moment, it looked like his best chance to steal the fight was there. But the clock was against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old couldn’t finish the submission before the final horn, and Hooker comfortably saw out the remaining seconds to seal the unanimous decision.

For Brian Ortega, this was supposed to be the reset. After years of trying to find his way back to the top at featherweight, ‘T-City’ finally moved up to lightweight, looking for a fresh chapter. Instead, his first lightweight run ended with another defeat, the end of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ortega had already gone through a brutal stretch at 145 pounds, losing four of his previous five fights. That was a far cry from the fighter who once looked like one of the biggest threats in the division and went five hard rounds with Alexander Volkanovski in their UFC 266 title fight.

Things only got tougher from there. Brian Ortega dropped back-to-back decisions to Aljamain Sterling and Diego Lopes before deciding that a move to lightweight could be exactly what he needed to turn things around.

Well, it wasn’t. Dan Hooker handed him another defeat, and this time the 35-year-old didn’t stick around to plan another comeback. He laid down his gloves and made it clear that he felt he had nothing left to prove.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 16-6 fighter walks away with an 8-6 UFC record, a former Resurrection Fighting Alliance featherweight championship, and two UFC featherweight title challenges on his resume. More than the numbers, though, Brian Ortega leaves behind a career built on toughness, nasty submission skills, and the kind of wild fights that made ‘T-City’ one of the most memorable fighters of his generation.

Dan Hooker has his next fight in mind after UFC Qatar win over Brian Ortega

The win was huge for Dan Hooker, who came into Qatar with plenty of pressure on his shoulders. ‘The Hangman’ had lost three straight and badly needed a win to stop his career from slipping further.

ADVERTISEMENT

His last outing at UFC Paris in September ended with a first-round TKO loss to Salahdine Parnasse. Before that, ‘Hangman’ suffered second-round stoppage defeats to Benoit Saint Denis and Arman Tsarukyan. The 36-year-old hadn’t won since August 2024, when he edged Mateusz Gamrot by split decision at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

That losing streak put plenty of pressure on Dan Hooker heading into his clash with Brian Ortega. But instead of running from it, the 36-year-old welcomed it, believing the pressure could bring out the best version of him.

“I like it. It’s pressure. I haven’t felt it in a while,” he told MMAJunkie ahead of the fight. “I don’t know why I haven’t felt the pressure. I’m feeling the pressure, but I missed it. I like it.

“It’s different. It wakes you up. Pressure’s good. I wasn’t feeling the pressure in those other fights, and I missed it. I can’t wait for that pressure to bring out the best of me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That pressure finally paid off. ‘Hangman’ controlled Brian Ortega for three rounds, survived the late submission threat, and walked away with a clean unanimous decision win.

Now, Dan Hooker already has another big name in mind. Hooker wants Max Holloway, whom he considers the real BMF champion over the current holder, Charles Oliveira.

With no next fight booked, ‘Blessed’ could give Hooker the high-profile matchup he’s looking for. After finally snapping his losing streak, the New Zealander can look ahead to his next challenge, while Brian Ortega begins life outside the Octagon.